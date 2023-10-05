Picky Assist Participation in NorthStar Dubai Expo 2023. Automating Businesses in Just 1 Hour with AI

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], October 5: The grand stage is set for Expand NorthStar & GITEX 2023, among the world's premier tech showcases, slated for October 15th to 20th at Dubai Harbour & Dubai World Trade Centre. In the 2022 edition, Expand NorthStar featured around 2000 exhibitors with 50,000 visitors, while GITEX hosted over 5,000 exhibitors, attracted 300k visitors from 170+ countries, and boasted 800+ speakers.

Picky Assist is set to exhibit at NorthStar 2023, Dubai Harbour, from October 15th to 18th, showcasing how businesses can be transformed in under an hour with its All-in-One Ready to Use Software, powered by Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Generative AI, Big Data, and Robotic Process Automation.

Automating Businesses in Just 1 Hour with AI

Unlike traditional software-as-a-service companies offering a standard set of features with limited customization and automation capabilities, Picky Assist prides itself on a 100% modular platform. This platform enables businesses to customize solutions to their needs without engaging costly developers or consultants. Picky Assist's intuitive no-code platform facilitates the creation of business processes and a 2-way communication stack tailored to each business's needs. Your imagination is the limit with Picky Assist's array of products.

By merging data and communication on a single, scalable, and secure platform, Picky Assist amplifies business efficiency, projecting a 30% increase in revenue and a 45% reduction in operational costs through its conversational automation capabilities.

Services Offered on SaaS Model

Services offered include No Code Chatbot Builder, Modular Conversational CRM, Lead Automation and nurturing from varied sources, Data-Driven Mass Email & WhatsApp Campaigns, Generative AI, No Code Connectors for seamless system integration, Appointment

Booking Automation, WhatsApp Commerce Automation, Business Intelligence Dashboards, Powerful Workflow and Macro Automation, alongside Team Collaboration across WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and Instagram.

Picky Assist has transformed the businesses of over 2,000 customers across more than 80 countries. Boasting an impressive yearly growth rate of 45%, they have direct offices in India and the USA. They cater to a diverse range of industries worldwide, with notable clients such as PWC, Qatar Airport, Religare, Art of Living, Sayaji Hotels, Cars24, GoldMedal Switches, Suzuki, Acumen, and Somalika. The Picky Assist platform is GDPR compliant and is certified under ISO 27001 and ISO 9001:2008. It ensures high levels of data protection and security with flexible data hosting options, which include a scalable managed cloud and on-premise solutions for enterprise-grade security. For more details on how Picky Assist can revolutionize your business, please visit https://pickyassist.com/en/

Contact

Picky Assist's Global CEO, Reji Sivankutty, and India CSO, Anil Jain, will be available in Dubai from October 14th to 20th, welcoming meetings at NorthStar Dubai Expo, Dubai Harbour - Hall Number 2, Stall Number H2-C74.

Reji Sivankutty

Global CEO

reji@pickyassist.com

+919846042290

Anil Jain

CSO

anil@pickyassist.com

+917715833404

For a complimentary 5-Day Visitor Pass to NorthStar & GITEX, reach out to media@pickyassist.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor