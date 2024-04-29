PILOTOGRA Takes Flight: Addressing Asia's Pilot Shortage Crisis

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], April 29: Aviation experts PILOTOGRA recently celebrated the successful relaunch of www.pilotogra.com under the leadership of Chanapat Chandrubeksa, EVP of Thai Aviation Co Ltd. This pivotal moment signals a remarkable leap forward as PILOTOGRA gears up to train 1000 pilots from SAARC countries in the fiscal year 2024-25, aligning with the soaring demands within the aviation sector.

Amidst a pressing pilot shortage, exacerbated by substantial aircraft orders from industry giants like Air India, Akasa Air, and IndiGo, the aviation landscape witnesses a surge of activity in Asia Pacific airlines. Major carriers such as Cebu Pacific, Malaysia Airlines, Cathay Pacific, and Thai Airways are actively negotiating substantial aircraft deals for the coming years, further intensifying the shortage.

In response to this critical situation, PILOTOGRA has forged a strategic collaboration with the Thai Aviation Academy (TAA) to provide comprehensive training and support to aspiring pilots. This partnership not only aims to streamline pilot training but also facilitates the industry in recruiting skilled professionals, thereby addressing the urgent need for qualified aviation personnel.

To ensure accessibility to training, PILOTOGRA has introduced an all-inclusive CPL package, reflecting its commitment to making pilot training affordable for a wider spectrum of candidates. Sudhi Mon K, the Founder and Director of PILOTOGRA, emphasized the partnership's significance, stating, "Our mission extends beyond pilot training; we aspire to align industry demands with the aspirations of aspiring aviators, offering cost-effective and thorough training programs that empower individuals to excel in their aviation careers."

As the aviation sector experiences robust growth and heightened demands, the collaboration between PILOTOGRA and TAA stands as a testament to innovation and dedication to excellence. Together, they are poised to tackle the challenges of pilot shortage head-on and contribute significantly to the advancement of aviation in the Asia-Pacific region.

