Pioneer In Luxury Professional Haircare, KÉRASTASE Launches Its Official Online Store!

Now discover the best of luxury haircare in the comfort of your home.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 18: Kérastase, a name synonymous with Luxury Professional Haircare since its inception in 1964, is thrilled to announce the launch of its official online store in India. The Paris based heritage brand takes pride in its Indian presence and has been offering its consumers in India a personalized yet indulgent hair care experience for more than 16 years by partnering with only the most luxurious salons across the country. The brand offers luxury hair care Rituals and home care products in more than 430 salons across 37 cities including Mumbai, NCR, Bangalore, Kolkata, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Pune, Hyderabad, Surat, Chandigarh, Lucknow and so on.

The brand’s strategy in India is guided by the mission of providing consumers with an exceptional luxury experience through exquisite products and bespoke, in-salon treatments, all powered by scientific expertise, professional knowledge and an intuitive understanding of what consumers truly want from hair care.

Constantly adopting innovative methods to create and deliver personalized luxury hair care solutions to Indian consumers, Kérastase successfully launched Social Commerce for its salon partners in July 2020 and has now forayed into the world of Direct To Consumer on www.kerastase.in!

Commenting on this milestone for the brand Anjali Pai, General Manager, Kérastase India says, “Over the years, Kérastase has seen an overwhelming response to its luxury salon presence across the country and today we are very pleased to announce the launch of our official online store in India. Our aim is to reach out to new consumers through this platform and bring them to the salon – which is where the true Kérastase experience can be had in the most luxurious environment and under the care of the most talented hair care experts”

To align with the brands vision of providing unparalleled luxury experiences and reinforce its professional roots, www.kerastase.in is designed with some unique features such as a “Salon Locator”, to help consumers find their nearest Kérastase partner salon and an “Online Hair Diagnosis”, a six-step diagnosis tool that helps consumers find their perfect hair care routine in just 2 minutes! The website also offers complimentary samples on every order and an exclusive holiday gift box on every 2 products!

With this launch, Kérastase is confident in its ability to reach out to new consumers across the country and introduce them to true, luxury, professional hair care.

Come, and discover the exceptional universe of luxury hair care, now on www.kerastase.in

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor