Piramal Realty Announces its New Campaign #HOMEisFOREVER with Rahul Dravid

Piramal Realty, the real estate arm of the Piramal Group, is delighted to unveil its latest corporate campaign, "#HOMEisFOREVER," starring Rahul Dravid, Former Captain, Indian Cricket Team. The company has augmented its campaign by offering a limited-time opportunity for its customers to purchase fully furnished designer residences. Additionally, Piramal Realty is offering a new fixed home loan rate of 6.85 per cent on all residential projects in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. This offer is a substantial reduction from the current market rate of 8.5 per cent to 9.0 per cent, which will assist in reducing the impact of rising interest rates and providing our customers with added financial security.

The campaign #HOMEisFOREVER emphasises the importance of Home in one's life. No matter what you achieve in life, at the end of the day you come back to your home and family for ultimate comfort.

Check out Piramal Realty | #HomeIsForever here www.youtube.com/watch?v=k547UxXvg3g.

"We are elated to present this exclusive home loan offer to our valued customers," said Gaurav Sawhney, CEO of Piramal Realty. "The "Interest Rate Lock" initiative seeks to provide our home buyers with interest rate stability and the most competitive rates in over a decade for the next 18 months. Our objective is to make homeownership more attainable and cost-effective, and this offer is a step in that direction."

He further added, "When it comes to buying a home, it's not just about acquiring a property, it's about investing in a quality lifestyle. We are committed to delivering excellence in terms of quality, value, and lifestyle in every aspect of our developments. Buying a fully furnished apartment is a smart choice for those looking for a hassle-free and move-in-ready experience. Our fully furnished apartments provide a complete living experience that is not only practical but also luxurious. Our objective is to consistently deliver an unparalleled living experience to our valued customers."

Home ownership is a big milestone that many people strive to reach. It enables people to build equity and leave a legacy for their families while providing a sense of security and stability. With this offer of 6.85 per cent fixed interest on Home Loans, prospective customers will be able to pursue their dream of owning a home.

Founded in 2012, Piramal Realty, the real estate development arm of Piramal Group is one of India's leading developers with 15 mn sq. ft. of residential and commercial under development in and around Mumbai. In 2015, two of the world's most respected private equity investors invested $235 million for a minority stake in the company.

Piramal Realty aims to be the gold standard in design, quality, safety, and customer centricity in both residential and commercial real estate. Piramal Realty's developments, while being cutting edge and contemporary, focus on embracing a more intuitive definition of luxury, which celebrates nature, greenery, space, light, ventilation, art, culture, and community living.

Piramal Group is a global business conglomerate with diverse interests in pharma, financial services and real estate. The Group has offices in over 30 countries and a global brand presence in more than 100 markets and operates with over 10,000 people worldwide from 21 diverse nationalities.

Ajay Piramal, Chairman, Piramal Group is a torchbearer of trusteeship, responsible business ethos and sustainable, holistic growth. Based on the philosophy of 'Doing Well and Doing Good', the Group continues to create long-term value for its stakeholders and the community at large.

In over three decades of its existence, Piramal Group has pursued a twin strategy of both organic and inorganic growth. Driven by its core values, Piramal Group has strived for inclusive growth, while adhering to ethical and values-driven practices.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor