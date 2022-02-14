Piramal Realty creates a World of Endless Luxuries, introduces Welltech Homes at Piramal Aranya in Byculla

Piramal Realty, the real estate arm of Piramal Group, announced the launch of its state-of-the-art Welltech homes at Piramal Aranya, Rani Baug, Byculla.

These Welltech homes are fitted with evidence-backed innovative technology that nurtures well-being and enhances lifestyle to provide a transformative living experience. These apartments are designed to improve the lives and health of its residents by enhancing the indoor air, water, and light quality to provide enhanced wellbeing. As part of the launch, Piramal Realty is introducing luxury 2, 3 & 4 bedroom residences starting at INR 3.99 Crore (all in), with pre-fitted Welltech elements complemented by stunning 360 degree views of Rani Baug, the Eastern Harbour and the cityscape.

In accordance with the World Health Organization, indoor air pollution is one of the five most significant environmental health risks to humans. The ubiquitous threat of water pollution in India and the lack of access to Natural light negatively impact people's lives every day. In addition, the Environment Protection Agency (USA) report on Indoor Air Quality points out that families spend more than 90% of their time indoors, thus highlighting the importance of keeping their homes equipped with technology that facilitates a healthy indoor environment.

Gaurav Sawhney, Chief Operating Officer, Piramal Realty, commented on the announcement saying, "An individual's life revolves around air, water, and light; all of which can have detrimental effects when consumed indoors without prevention. Modern technology has enabled us to integrate appliances that actively remove negative environmental factors. A seamless integration of such wellness technology into our apartments goes hand in hand with our absolute commitment to providing buyers with the best possible quality of life. With the introduction of the Welltech Homes, we aim to provide our buyers with holistic wellbeing defining every aspect of the development and bringing them endless luxuries in natural serenity."

Strategically located at the cusp of 60 acre Rani Baug and The Eastern Harbour, Piramal Aranya is a 5-minute drive from the eastern freeway offering excellent connectivity to the most premiere Business Districts of Lower Parel, Nariman Point and Worli. The project also encompasses a collection of over 40+ world-class wellness and lifestyle-amenities spread over 1 lac sq. ft. (9290 sq. mts.) including yoga zone, gymnasiums, spa and jogging tracks.

Additionally, Piramal Aranya is in a perfect position to benefit from the proposed development of Marine Drive 2.0, a 7 km long road along the eastern waterfront between Mazgaon dock and Wadala. The Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link also known as the Nhava-Sheva Trans Harbour Link on the eastern side of the city will help connect South Mumbai with Navi Mumbai providing easy connectivity to the new international airport terminal.

Quick Facts

Piramal Aranya offers a range of world-class amenities such as:

Clubhouse & Garden

Fitness Center

Saloon / Spa

Active / Yoga Lawn

Multipurpose game hall

Squash court

Cafe Lounge

Library / Reading Lounge

Open Party Area

Jogging Track

Kids Play Area

Mini Cricket Field

50 Meters Lap Pool

Leisure / Family Pool

Nestled between a 60-acre Botanical Garden and the glittering Arabian Sea, perched above the canopy of trees, Piramal Aranya in Byculla is one of the signature gated developments of Piramal Realty and is a solitary highrise luxury development in the neighbourhood of Rani Baug, Byculla. Built across a landscape of 7 acres, it offers a new perspective on premier living. Well-connected and easily accessible, this project will add a new dimension to Byculla's heritage in South Mumbai.

The company has opened pre-bookings for these homes for a limited period of time and customers who pre-book can avail of limited wellness, lifestyle and luxury packages as part of their purchase, without paying any extra cost.

Founded in 2012, Piramal Realty, the real estate development arm of Piramal Group is one of India's leading developers with 15 mn sq. ft. of residential and commercial under development in and around Mumbai. In 2015, two of the world's most respected private equity investors invested USD 235 million for a minority stake in the company.

Piramal Realty aims to be the gold standard in design, quality, safety, and customer centricity in both residential and commercial real estate. Piramal Realty's developments, while being cutting edge and contemporary, focus on embracing a more intuitive definition of luxury, which celebrates nature, greenery, space, light, ventilation, art, culture, and community living.

The Piramal Group, led by Ajay Piramal, is one of India's foremost business conglomerates with a global footprint. With operations in 30 countries and a brand presence in over 100 markets, the Group's consolidated revenues were ~USD 1.7 billion in FY2021, with ~37% of revenues generated from outside India. The Group's diversified portfolio includes a presence in industries in pharma, financial services, and real estate.

