Piramal Realty partners Jio-bp for installation of EV charging stations

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 23 : Real estate arm of the Piramal Group, Piramal Realty, and Jio-bp announced their partnership to provide world-class EV charging solutions across all Piramal's residential projects in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, a joint press release stated on Thursday.

Jio-bp is a fuel and mobility joint venture between RIL and bp.

As part of this partnership, customers and visitors to Piramal's residential projects will be able to charge their electric vehicles seamlessly at Jio-bp pulse EV charging stations at sites with the Jio-bp pulse mobile app.

The first set of EV charging points at Piramal Vaikunth in Thane were installed.

Piramal Group said sustainability is a key pillar of Piramal Realty's business strategy and is integrated at all levels of its operations. The availability of EV charging infrastructure within its residential complexes ensures convenient charging of electric vehicles and boosts the confidence of potential electric vehicle buyers.

Jio-bp constructed and launched many charging hubs along with hundreds of public charge points in various cities and major highways in India. Besides fixed charging, Jio-bp also offers Battery Swapping services through its large network of Battery Swapping Stations.

