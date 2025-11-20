Piyush Goyal holds talks with Israel’s Finance Minister on bolstering economic ties

New Delhi, Nov 20 Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said he had a productive meeting with Israel's Minister of Finance Bezalel Smotrich.

“We discussed advancing India-Israel trade and investment cooperation and tapping emerging opportunities,” Goyal said in a post on X.

The minister further stated that he also held a bilateral meeting with Nir Barkat, Israel's Minister of Economy and Industry, in Tel Aviv.

“Discussed how competitive advantages on both sides can pave the way for greater collaboration between businesses in our nations,” Goyal said.

The minister also held meetings with Israel’s top industry leaders. He discussed with Alon Tavor, CEO, IDE Technologies Group, on the group's operations in India and explored opportunities to deepen cooperation in wastewater management, desalination, and sustainable technologies.

Goyal also said that he held a meeting with Nadav Zafrir, CEO of Check Point Software Technologies, to discuss the company's deepening cooperation with India and opportunities to strengthen the partnership in cybersecurity, talent development, and digital innovation.

Check Point Software Technologies is a multinational cybersecurity company with its Israeli headquarters in Tel Aviv. The company provides AI-powered, cloud-delivered security solutions to governments and corporations worldwide, protecting against advanced cyberattacks. Its main products include the Check Point Infinity Architecture, which defends against threats across networks, cloud environments, and devices.

“Truly delighted to be in Tel Aviv for the first time. My first engagement was the address at the India-Israel Business Summit on the theme 'Gateway to Growth' along with my friend and the Minister of Economy and Industry of Israel, Nir Barkat,” Goyal wrote on X.

He said the large Indian business delegation accompanying him to Israel speaks of the huge potential that is waiting to be unlocked between businesses on both sides across several key sectors.

“At the event, I spoke about the complementarities between India's industrial ecosystem and Israel's innovation ecosystem and invited Israeli companies and start-ups to co-develop, co-design, and co-produce in India,” the minister added.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor