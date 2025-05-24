Piyush Goyal meets EU's Commissioner, holds talks on FTA

New Delhi [India], May 24 : Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal met European Commissioner for Trade Maros Sefcovic to discuss the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and the European Union (EU).

EU official Maros Sefcovic on Friday expressed via social media platform 'X', "Delighted to welcome my friend and counterpart @PiyushGoyal. We continue to make progress. Let's maintain the momentum - with hard work, clear focus - and I look forward to our next meeting soon."

"Thank you for the warm welcome, my friend. We remain committed to the shared prosperity of India and the EU. Let us keep this pace going!" Union Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted in response to Maros's tweet.

According to the European Union, the EU-India trade talks are picking up pace, and both sides aim to wrap up a deal by the end of 2025.

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar sought Dutch support for accelerating negotiations on the India-European Union free trade agreement (FTA), which India hopes to conclude by the end of 2025.

In their last meeting, both India and the EU reaffirmed their commitment to address pending issues regarding their ambitious proposed Free Trade Agreement (FTA). During that meeting, India stressed the importance of giving equal attention to non-tariff barriers (NTBs) alongside tariff negotiations to ensure meaningful progress.

The EU and India launched two research and innovation initiatives under the EU-India Trade and Technology Council (TTC), with a total investment of 41 million Euros (Rs 394 crore). These initiatives will drive collaborative solutions to pressing environmental challenges and foster cutting-edge technological advancements.

Last month, the ambassador of the European Union to India and Bhutan, Herve Delphin, expressed faith in the position that India and the European Union hold in the current geopolitical landscape for "drawing the bridge" with the Global South and delivering on the expectation of the region.

