Platinx, a pure Indian crypto exchange emerges as the Crypto Exchange Outlier in India

New Delhi [India], July 6: In the face of tougher restrictions for preserving client KYC data, several cryptocurrency dealers and exchanges have opted to relocate outside of India. Platinx, a 100 per cent Pure Indian crypto exchange, is emerging as an exception to this tendency. Platinx is building a reputation for itself in the Indian industry with its user-friendly design, broad cryptocurrency offers, and dedication to security and compliance.

Platinx, an Indian Registered Crypto Exchange certified by a government-certified agency, has partnered with Indian Banks to easily link bank accounts with Platinx Accounts.

The company distinguishes itself from global crypto exchange businesses that have set their eyes on India's large user base, which is expected to reach 156 million by the end of 2023. While these businesses operate in India, their headquarters are in tax-friendly nations like the UAE and Singapore, enabling them to avoid Indian tax rules. Platinx, on the other hand, has made a strong presence in India, creating its platform with a competent team of Indian blockchain engineers, crypto specialists, and programmers.

One of Platinx's main strengths lies in its intuitive platform, designed to accommodate both experienced traders and novices entering the world of cryptocurrencies. The exchange supports a wide range of digital assets, including popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), and many others. This diverse selection enables users to engage in seamless trading activities, regardless of their preferred digital assets.

Platinx places a high priority on user security and has implemented cutting-edge measures to protect user funds and data. By adhering to stringent security protocols, the platform ensures that its users can trade with peace of mind, safeguarding their assets against potential threats.

One notable advantage offered by Platinx is its low trading fees, allowing users to maximize their profits and minimize transaction costs. Furthermore, the platform boasts round-the-clock customer support, with representatives readily available to address any queries or concerns users may have. Whether users require assistance with account setup, trading strategies, or technical issues, the dedicated team at Platinx is committed to providing timely and effective support.

In addition to its focus on user experience and security, Platinx is actively engaged in promoting cryptocurrency education and awareness in India. The platform diligently follows all regulations and guidelines set by the Indian jurisdiction, ensuring compliance with anti-money laundering (AML) and KYC regulations. By prioritizing regulatory adherence, Platinx aims to foster a trustworthy and transparent crypto trading ecosystem within the country.

While many crypto dealers and exchanges have opted to relocate outside of India, Platinx is carving a unique path by demonstrating its dedication to the Indian market.

Platinx also has an active refer and earn program. It allows users to earn Rs100 Worth of Crypto when a new account is created by their referral link. By combining user-friendly features, robust security measures, and a commitment to compliance, Platinx is poised to become a leading player in India's crypto exchange landscape.

App Available on Google Play Store: https://bit.ly/3HZtASZ

App Available on Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3FTBTNv

