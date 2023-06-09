Play to Earn: The future of the game of crypto with the Sandbox, DogeMiyagi, and Pepe Coin

ATK

New Delhi [India], June 9: While the world of crypto is a rollercoaster in itself, more cryptocurrencies are developing gaming elements to their platforms, giving users the opportunity to engage in the community, play enjoyable games, and even earn tokens. The Sandbox (SAND) has created a metaverse for users to play games in, which has brought it great success and other cryptocurrencies like DogeMiyagi (MIYAGI) and Pepe Coin (PEPE) are likely to follow suit.

The Infinite Possibilities Of Sandbox

The Sandbox (SAND) was launched in 2011 and offers a blockchain-based virtual world in which players can explore, complete challenges and mini-games, and earn tokens as they play. With a similar aesthetic to the popular game Minecraft, SAND appeals to the huge audience of this game who are looking for the challenges of Play to Earn crypto gaming.

SAND also offers token holders the opportunity to build and develop their own games on the platform, as the SAND tokens can be converted to LAND tokens, upon which new games can be created for anybody to play. Because of the appeal of the Play to Earn system, the community behind SAND is very engaged and invested in the coin, which has led to the impressive growth of the currency, which has been climbing in value over the past week.

DogeMiyagi Teasing Future Plans

DogeMiyagi (MIYAGI) is a new cryptocurrency that is currently in its presale stage and has been garnering a lot of attention from the crypto community. Having already raised significant funding, DogeMiyagi has been building its own community during these preliminary stages of its development and is teasing the future of the coin that will have an entire ecosystem accessible by MIYAGI non-fungible token holders, and many are speculating that this could include gaming features similar to those that The Sandbox (SAND) has seen such success with. As DogeMiyagi is still in development, it is able to study the market and determine which projects are experiencing success due to various features and can adapt its future plans with more ease than a currency that is already established in the market.

Pepe Coin Needs An Upgrade

Over the past month or so, Pepe Coin (PEPE) has experienced quite the rollercoaster ride on the crypto market. After unexpectedly going viral last month and reporting a USD 1.6 billion total market capitalisation on the 5th of May, it seemed that the future for PEPE was bright, but then it had a sudden crash and has fallen to below USD 440 million since. While the boom in price made many investors millionaires, PEPE was unable to sustain any sort of longevity on the market, and this could be due to the lack of features, like gaming and Play to Earn, that its platform has. In order to see any kind of uptick in value PEPE will need to adapt its platform to draw in more investors and increase user engagement, otherwise, PEPE could be seen as crypto's greatest one-hit wonder.

Incorporating gaming systems into cryptocurrency platforms is a surefire way to secure fantastic user engagement and influence the overall growth and well-being of the currency. The Sandbox (SAND) has done this well, creating an exciting and appealing game that many token holders are drawn to and invest a lot of time into. DogeMiyagi (MIYAGI) is likely to be inspired by SAND and offer different applications on its platform upon launch, and Pepe Coin (PEPE) will need to adapt and consider introducing gaming capabilities if it hopes to experience any more successes in the future.

