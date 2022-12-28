Playback singer Falguni Brahmbhatt reveals about her singing journey and sharing stage with B-Town singers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 28: The world is full of music, every word which comes out of the mouth while one speaks is attached to a tone. What do we need to understand about music? It’s simple, you speak in a melodious tone build music, understanding the tone and practising it more makes it beautiful and soothing to hear. A singer’s life is more of working on the vocals; the more they practise, the more soothing their voice sounds. There are so many big names in the music industry across the globe, their singing can make us feel emotional, alive, happy, sad and the list goes on.

Falguni Brahmbhatt is one such name who hails from Vadodara, Gujarat and has spent her life singing since a very young age. Being a performer at many cultural and corporate events, she has built the confidence to make even shy people dance with her singing style. A rockstar in the music industry and playback singer for many movies and albums, she has shaken the stage with her singing capability. Sharing the stage with almost all big celebrities in music from Bollywood and other industries, she has made a remarkable benchmark for others.

“Staying in Mumbai gives me immense pleasure to work as a playback singer; this is not only a profession to me but my world, a world of music’. I am what I am because of music; I can be nothing without it. Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar have always been my inspiration, and I follow their path, which keeps me motivated.” says Falguni Brahmbhatt. Every small activity gets updated on her Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, etc.

