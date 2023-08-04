PlucTV and Snap India Partner to Launch fAR out

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], August 4: Augmented Reality (AR) is witnessing an unprecedented surge in popularity across the globe. By 2025, nearly 75% of the global population and almost all people who use social /communication apps will be frequent AR users1. With India emerging as a dynamic hub for AR creativity and innovation, the growth of AR creators in India has been nothing short of remarkable.

Creator economy and storytelling platform PlucTV in partnership with visual communication app Snapchat recently launched fAR out- an opportunity for Indian AR creators to collaborate with Indian and international artists like Vibha Galhotra, Sharbendu De, Jigmet Angmo, Nikolaus Geyrhalter, and Phillip Frank to build digital experiences for art installations at one of South’s Asia’s highest land art exhibitions.

The fAR out programme welcomed AR creators of all levels, from seasoned professionals to budding enthusiasts, allowing participants to demonstrate their skills, ingenuity and amazing concepts. The initiative saw registrations from AR creators all across India, out of which 5 creators were selected to create unique AR lenses along with the existing land art and installations.

Snap’s collaboration with PlucTV to develop the fAR out program presents an exciting opportunity to bring together the worlds of AR creators (digital) and land artists (physical), showcasing their art at festivals like Sā. Snap’s goal is to demonstrate how AR seamlessly enhances the festival experience, providing captivating visual storytelling and interactive art interactions for the festival audience engaging with physical art forms. During Sā, the first five selected creators of the fAR out program will collaborate with various land artists, aiming to echo the motivation and creativity behind each unique art form.

The exhibition is set against the scenic backdrop of Disko Valley near Leh with site-specific art installations, video projections, and sculptures. The partnership through fAR out aims to showcase the immense potential of augmented reality in enhancing artistic expression and breathing new life into the world of contemporary art.

The selected AR creators include: Altaha Ansari (Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh), Dheeraj Tibrewal (Patna, Bihar), Krunal MB Gediya (Mumbai, Maharashtra), Karishma Katiar (Delhi) and Vivek Thakur (Surat, Gujarat).

Krunal MB Gediya, one of the selected AR Creators for fAR out said, "Being selected for fAR out is an incredible opportunity. Augmented Reality has the power to transform how we experience art, and the sā festival is the perfect platform to showcase that. I can't wait to collaborate with the land artists on ground and create new experiences for the installations."

Tamseel Hussain, Founder and CEO of PlucTV said, “AR is an incredible tool for bringing creativity and innovation to life in new and exciting ways. We’re thrilled to partner with Snapchat to bring a wide variety of Augmented Reality Creators together in Ladakh at the sā festival. This is a unique opportunity that’s combining land art and augmented reality for amazing stories.”

NOTES TO EDITORS:

Background on People Like us Create (PlucTV): PlucTV is a creator economy and storytelling platform. Established to help ‘99% of the creator economy’ learn, produce, market and monetize stories, PlucTV is trusted by over 250,000 people worldwide who share stories in 12+ languages from over 22 countries. It has won multiple global awards including WAN-IFRA Awards, Laadli Awards and is the host of some of the most popular shows on culture, climate and more in India.

Background on Snap Inc: Snap Inc. is a technology company. We believe the camera presents the greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate. We contribute to human progress by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together. For more information, visit snap.com.

Background on sā Festival: sā meaning soil in Ladakhi language, is South Asia’s highest ever contemporary land art group exhibition, focusing on the theme of mountains, environment, culture and community.

Know more about fAR out here

12021 Global Deloitte Digital Study commissioned by Snap Inc. Global population includes people ages 13-69 (5.61B based on UN World Population Prospects 2019).

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor