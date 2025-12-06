PM-FME scheme helps youth launch spice brand, generate local jobs

Hazaribagh, Dec 6 Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and ‘Vocal for Local’ is changing the lives of millions across the country.

Saurabh Kumar from Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, is one such inspiring example.

Saurabh once prepared for government examinations and even cleared several of them. However, he carried a deeper aspiration, to build something of his own and provide others with the opportunity for a better life.

With this goal in mind, Saurabh decided to utilise the PM-FME (Prime Minister Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises) scheme, which offers financial and technical support to small food processing units.

Guided by the Industry Department, he applied for the scheme and was approved. Soon after, he set up a spice processing plant at Indrapuri Chowk in Hazaribagh and launched his own spice brand, “Apna Zaayka.”

Speaking to IANS, Saurabh explains that his decision to enter the spice business had a clear purpose. He had often read and observed the prevalence of adulterated spices in the market.

He wanted to provide pure, hygienic, and locally produced spices to the people of his region. Today, “Apna Zaayka” has earned a strong reputation in Hazaribagh.

The establishment of the plant not only increased Saurabh’s own income but also created employment for nearly a dozen people.

The PM-FME scheme’s One District One Product (ODOP) component is giving local entrepreneurs a new direction, and young people like Saurabh are strengthening this initiative on the ground.

Residents praise Saurabh’s efforts, saying that by benefiting from the Prime Minister’s scheme, he has improved not only his own future but also brought stability to several households that now depend on the jobs he provides.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi often speaks of self-reliance, youth entrepreneurship, and promoting local products. Saurabh Kumar’s journey is a practical example of that vision taking shape at the grassroots level.

