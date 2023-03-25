PM inaugurates Whitefield-Krishnarajapura Metro Line of Bangalore Metro, purchases ticket before taking ride

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 25 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Whitefield (Kadugodi) to Krishnarajapura Metro Line of Bangalore Metro today.

He also took a ride in the metro and interacted with people from different walks of life. During his journey, he also interacted with the workers and staff of Bangalore Metro.

Upon arriving at Whitefield (Kadugodi) Metro Station, the Prime Minister first purchased a ticket at the ticket counter and saw the exhibition put up on the occasion.

The Prime Minister then unveiled the plaque to mark the inauguration of the White Field Metro Line and proceeded towards the platform to board the Metro.

The Prime Minister was accomped by the Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot and state Chief Minister Basvaraj Bommai.

The Prime Minister has had a special focus on the development of world-class urban mobility infrastructure across the country and the 13.71 km stretch from Whitefield (Kadugodi) Metro to Krishnarajapura Metro Line of Reach-1 extension project under Bangalore Metro Phase 2 was unveiled as part of this vision.

Built at a cost of around Rs 4250 crore, the inauguration of the metro line is expected to provide a clean, safe, rapid and comfortable travel facility to commuters in Bengaluru, enhancing the ease of mobility and reducing traffic congestion in the city.

