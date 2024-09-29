PM Modi dedicates Rs 11,200 crore worth projects in poll-bound Maharashtra

New Delhi [India], September 29 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone, inaugurated and dedicated various projects in the poll-bound Maharashtra worth about Rs 11,200 crore, through video conferencing on Sunday.

Of those projects, the Prime Minister inaugurated the Pune Metro section of District Court to Swargate which will also marked the completion of Pune Metro Rail Project (Phase-1). The cost of the underground section between the District Court to Swargate was around Rs 1,810 crore.

Further, Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for Swargate-Katraj Extension of Pune Metro Phase-1 to be developed at the cost of around Rs 2,955 crore. This southern extension of around 5.46 km is completely underground with three stations Market Yard, Padmavati, and Katraj.

Prime Minister also dedicated to the nation Bidkin Industrial Area, a transformative project covering an expansive 7,855 acres under the National Industrial Corridor Development Program of central government, situated 20 kms south of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra.

The project developed under Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor holds immense potential as a vibrant economic hub in the Marathwada region. The central Government has approved this project with an overall project cost of over Rs 6,400 crore for development in three phases.

"India should be modern, India should be modernized, but it should be based on our fundamental values. India should develop, grow and move forward carrying its heritage with pride," he said in his brief address.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the Solapur Airport which would significantly improve connectivity, making Solapur more accessible to tourists, business travellers and investors. The existing terminal Building of Solapur has been revamped to serve around 4.1 lakh passengers annually.

"The work of upgrading the airport has been completed to provide direct air connectivity to Solapur. The capacity of the terminal building here has been increased, new facilities have been created for the passengers. This will be very convenient for the devotees of Vithoba. Now people will be able to reach Solapur directly to have the darshan of Lord Vitthal," PM said.

Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for the Memorial for Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule's First Girls' School at Bhidewada.

Without naming anyone, he alleged that the government of the past decades lacked planning and vision for urban areas, in his virtual address.

