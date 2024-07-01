PM Modi lauds 9 years of the Digital India initiative

New Delhi [India], June 1 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday highlighted the transformative impact of Digital India and lauded the successful completion of nine years of the initiative and said that Digital India symbolizes an empowered India which boosts Ease of Living and transparency. He also shared a glimpse of the strides made in the last decade.

In a repost from MyGovIndia on the social media platform X, PM Modi underscored the role of technology in shaping a more empowered and transparent India, enhancing the ease of living for millions of its citizens.

He posted, "A Digital India is an empowered India, boosting 'Ease of Living' and transparency. This thread gives a glimpse of the strides made in a decade thanks to effective usage of technology."

A Digital India is an empowered India, boosting 'Ease of Living' and transparency. This thread gives a glimpse of the strides made in a decade thanks to effective usage of technology. https://t.co/xrEIEjmRaW— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 1, 2024

MyGovIndia's original post celebrated the significant achievements of the Digital India campaign, launched by the Modi Government on 1 July 2015.

The post emphasized the profound impact of the initiative, stating, "Today, India celebrates 9 years of the Digital India initiative by the Modi Government, transforming lives across the nation. The impact of #DigitalIndia is staggeringcheck out these numbers that will blow your mind. #NewIndia #9YearsOfDigitalIndia"

The Digital India initiative was conceived to make government services accessible to all citizens electronically, thereby fostering a more inclusive and efficient society.

Launched by Prime Minister Modi, the campaign seeks to bridge the digital divide by improving online infrastructure and expanding internet connectivity, especially in rural areas.

The program encompasses three core components: the development of secure and stable digital infrastructure, delivering government services digitally, and promoting universal digital literacy.

Since its inception, Digital India has significantly bolstered the country's digital infrastructure. The initiative has facilitated the creation of BharatNet, a project aimed at connecting rural India with high-speed internet.

This project alone has laid the groundwork for millions of Indians to access online services and information, contributing to a more connected and informed population.

One of the standout achievements of Digital India is the widespread adoption of the Aadhaar system, which has provided 130 crore Indians with a digital biometric identity.

This system has streamlined numerous government services and welfare programs, ensuring that benefits reach the intended recipients without the bureaucratic red tape that often plagued traditional systems.

The Digital India initiative has also driven a massive surge in internet and mobile phone usage. As of 31 December 2018, India boasted 150 crore mobile phones, including 100.6 crore smartphones, and 130 crore internet users.

This growth has not only connected millions of Indians but has also fueled the expansion of e-commerce and digital payments, transforming the way businesses operate and consumers shop.

Digital India has played a pivotal role in transitioning government services to digital platforms.

This shift has made services more accessible and efficient, from applying for licenses and certificates to accessing healthcare and educational resources.

The initiative has also enhanced transparency and accountability in governance, reducing opportunities for corruption and improving the delivery of public services.

The Digital India campaign has synergized with other key government schemes such as Make in India, Startup India, and Atmanirbhar Bharat.

These initiatives have collectively worked to create a more self-reliant and innovative India, fostering economic growth and generating employment opportunities.

By promoting local manufacturing and investment in the technology sector, Digital India has supported the Make in India initiative.

This has not only boosted the economy but also positioned India as a global hub for tech innovation and manufacturing.

Digital India has provided a fertile ground for startups, with improved digital infrastructure and connectivity paving the way for new ventures.

The ease of doing business has improved significantly, making it easier for entrepreneurs to launch and grow their startups.

The push for digital literacy and self-reliance under Digital India aligns with the broader goal of Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India).

By empowering citizens with the skills and tools needed to succeed in a digital economy, the initiative is helping to build a more resilient and self-sufficient nation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor