Pocket Insurance on Bajaj Markets: Stay secure against UPI Frauds at Rs 599

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 17 (/BusinessWire India): Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, offers a UPI Protection Program starting at just Rs. 599. One can purchase Pocket Insurance plans online on the Bajaj Markets' website or app.

Their highly digitised application process can help consumers do away with endless paperwork and personal visitations to a company's branch. India's 50+ Crore internet users can access plans such as the UPI Protection Program on Bajaj Markets. Products like these can help strengthen one's financial safety.

Purchasing a Pocket Insurance plan on Bajaj Markets can be a great choice for those looking to enjoy the following benefits:

- Pocket Insurance plans at nominal premiums

- Extensive coverage and many cashless benefits

- Convenient, digital application process

- Undemanding paperwork

Moreover, the UPI Protection Program on Bajaj Markets can provide special perks to a policyholder, some of which are stated below:

- Coverage for losses due to UPI fraud

- Mobile wallet protection

- Emergency ticketing assistance

- Accommodation assistance

One can also find other Pocket Insurance plans on Bajaj Markets that offer protection against various emergencies and eventualities. Plans pertaining to travel, lifestyle, health, and assistance can be found on the Bajaj Markets app and website. Each of these plans can offer the policyholder wide coverage and various cashless benefits as well.

The application process to buy such products is simple and time efficient. On the Bajaj Markets' platform, one can easily purchase a Pocket Insurance Plan from the comfort of one's home. The quick and easy three-step process includes filling in basic information, submission of documents, and the payment of a nominal premium.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (/BusinessWire India)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor