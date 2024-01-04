Pocket-Sized Magic: Qquote, Where Perfume Meets Peace of Mind

PNN

New Delhi [India], January 4: Chemcol, a prominent player in the B2B sector since its inception in 2012, introduces its B2C venture in 2023 - an experience marked by the launch of Qquote, a brand dedicated to providing affordable luxury perfumes and authentic natural crystal products.

Known for its expertise in industrial oils, automotive oils, greases, chemicals, car care, and bike care products, Chemcol has ventured into the realm of personal well-being with Qquote. The brand, a sister concern of Lubzon Incorporation, strives to make luxury perfumes and natural crystals accessible to individuals across the digital spectrum.

Qquote's perfume collection boasts long-lasting fragrances with excellent projection, curated after extensive research spanning two years to identify the finest scents globally. The emphasis lies on affordability without compromising the quality of the olfactory experience. Moreover, the perfumes blend uniquely the best oils worldwide, promising a delightful and enduring aromatic journey.

Qquote's natural crystals, including pyrite, tourmaline, rose quartz, citrine, tiger's eye, jade, and amethyst, complement the fragrance range. Available in various forms, such as rings, bracelets, pendants, and geodes, these crystals are presented as solutions for a diverse array of problems, aligning with Qquote's commitment to enhancing the overall well-being of individuals.

Qquote's online platform, www.qquote.in, and its presence on leading e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart facilitate easy access for customers seeking perfumes. The brand ensures the authenticity of its crystal products with a certification process to guarantee their natural origins.

The brand's commitment to providing genuine and effective solutions is reflected in its positive reception, as evidenced by customer reviews and ratings, with a notable 4.5/5 for its Eau De Perfume.

As a testimony to its commitment to quality, Chemcol has carefully trademarked the Qquote brand, underscoring its dedication to delivering genuine and reliable products to its customers. Qquote is a one-stop solution for those seeking quality and trust in digital fragrance, crystal retail, affordable luxury, and authentic healing.

