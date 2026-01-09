Poonam Jha's New Party Anthem "Maza Le Le" Launched by Ganesh Acharya and Pooja Chopra, Released on Kamakhya Beats

VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 9: Talented singer Poonam Jha's latest dance party anthem "Maza Le Le" has been officially released under the banner of Kamakhya Beats and is receiving an encouraging response from audiences. A special screening of the song was held at PVR ICON, Andheri, Mumbai, which was attended by the entire team of the song along with several industry guests.

The event was graced by Bollywood's renowned choreographer Ganesh Acharya and actress Pooja Chopra, who appreciated the song and congratulated the team. Actor Rahul Roy, the hero of the iconic film Aashiqui, along with his sister Hari Maa Priyanka, extended their heartfelt congratulations to Manoj Jha and Poonam Jha.

"Maza Le Le" is sung by Poonam Jha and Dev Negi, while the music video has been directed by Abhishek Sharma. The choreography is by Vishnu Deva, and the cinematography has been handled by Dudley, best known as the cinematographer of the blockbuster film Chennai Express.

It is worth noting that several of Poonam Jha's earlier songs have already crossed millions of views across digital platforms, earning her growing popularity among music lovers. Her party track "Nashe Mein High," released under Zee Music Company and launched by actress Pooja Batra, received strong audience appreciation and impressive viewership.

In the new song "Maza Le Le," Poonam Jha, Anaira Gupta, and Eshan Shanker are seen in lead roles. The song is presented by Kamakhya Beats, composed by Pawan Muradpuri, with lyrics penned by S. R. Bharti. The official jewellery partner for the video is Kamakhya Jewels Limited, adding elegance and glamour to the visuals.

Speaking at the event, Ganesh Acharya said,

"I thank everyone for inviting me here. My congratulations and best wishes to the entire 'Maza Le Le' team including Poonam Jha, Anaira Gupta, and Eshan Shanker. Vishnu Deva has done excellent choreography. Poonam has sung and performed beautifully. I also congratulate Manoj Jha for launching Kamakhya Beats with such a thoughtful vision and wish him all the best."

Pooja Chopra congratulated Poonam Jha on the song and appreciated Kamakhya Beats for creating a platform that will support and promote new talent.

Sharing his thoughts, Manoj Jha said,

"Although we are in the jewellery business, my wife Poonam has always been deeply passionate about singing. Due to responsibilities, she could not showcase her talent earlier. Now she is finally expressing her true potential. On choreographer Vishnu Deva's encouragement, I launched Kamakhya Beats as a platform especially for talented women. From now on, songs will be released every month, and new talent will also be given opportunities."

Singer Poonam Jha expressed her happiness, saying,

"Singing has always been my passion. 'Maza Le Le' is my third song, and watching it on the big screen is a completely different experience. I am extremely happy and excited. I sincerely thank my husband Manoj Jha for supporting me, encouraging my dreams, and laying the foundation of Kamakhya Beats. I am grateful to Ganesh Acharya and Pooja Chopra for being present at the launch. I also thank Dudley sir for shooting the song like a full-fledged film track, and Vishnu Deva for making me dance."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WfYf6Op82Xo

During the event, Manoj Jha and Poonam Jha honoured all the guests and technical team members with bouquets and shawls. With its energetic beats and vibrant visuals, "Maza Le Le" promises to be a crowd-pleasing party number that will get everyone onto the dance floor.

