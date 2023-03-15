Poonawalla Fincorp launches Kya se Wah campaign for its unsecured business loan and professional loan

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 15 (/BusinessWire India): Poonawalla Fincorp Limited (erstwhile Magma Fincorp Limited), a Cyrus Poonawalla group promoted non-deposit taking systemically important non-banking finance company has launched the 'Kya se Wah' campaign. With this campaign, Poonawalla Fincorp aims to help MSMEs and practising professionals like Doctors, Chartered Accountants, Company Secretaries, upgrade their scale in a stress-free manner. The campaign has 2 short films, which highlight the issues of small businesses and professionals and how Poonawalla Fincorp can fulfil their financial needs by helping them transform their business or practice.

The 'Kya se Wah' campaign addresses the fact that first impressions matter and how Poonawalla Fincorp is making sure that through its collateral-free business loan and professional loan offerings, customers can upgrade their business, clinic & practice by a simple click.

The campaign leverages light-hearted humour to engage with the audience. It also establishes the fact that the entire loan approval process with Poonawalla Fincorp is digital and how it helps MSMEs, and professionals achieve more.

Commenting on the campaign, Abhay Bhutada, Managing Director, Poonawalla Fincorp, said, "At Poonawalla Fincorp, we always believe in offering best-in-class and customer-centric products and solutions to fulfil the financial needs of our customers. With our digital first approach, we offer swift and smooth disbursals. This campaign aims to create awareness for our brand and product offerings. This will give us an opportunity to kickstart our audience engagement and highlight our value proposition of being the end-to-end digital lending NBFC, offering hassle-free experience to our customers."

Poonawalla Fincorp's unsecured Business Loans and Professional Loans can be used to manage its working capital requirements, purchase new equipment, improve office infrastructure, and more. With the 'Kya se Wah' campaign, Poonawalla Fincorp wants to encourage and help MSMEs and professionals to grow, upgrade, and upscale in a seamless manner.

Here is the link of first video from the campaign-

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vxTjy6OVekw

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (/BusinessWire India)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor