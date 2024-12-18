Popular Dog Breeders Premium Pet House And BestForPets Part Ways

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 18: In an unexpected turn of events, Premium Pet House and BestForPets have ended their association with each other. The two teams of dog breeders in India now operate independently under separate management. Over a year ago, the two companies had announced their association with each other. Premium Pet House had earlier acquired BestForPets to expand its operations and reach. However, the partnership did not stand the test of time, leading to an unexpected split.

While India is full of dog lovers, the regulated market of dog breeders and sellers is limited. Only a handful of successful players have been catering to the needs of genuine dog lovers across the country. If two companies decide to join hands in such a congested market, friction becomes evident. Considering the country's population, a plethora of dog lovers flock to a few prominent market players. Handling cases, inquiries, and orders can get difficult. While a larger team can make management easier, multiple voices can also hamper affairs. If none of the players are willing to give in, the friction can lead to a split.

This is what happened with the Premium Pet House and BestForPets partnership. Reportedly, tension had begun from the day of acquisition. The transfer of management took longer than it should have, resulting in operational delays. However, the first few months of the partnership were smooth. Both teams of dog breeders handled multiple cases and sold many puppies to potential pet parents. For online puppies for sale in India both companies will work separately now.

Differences between Premium Pet House and BestForPets started to emerge over time when one of the two companies shifted its focus to breeding and selling other animals. While it already had a stronghold over the dog breeding space in the country, it wanted to take its operations up a notch. This led to this player diverting much of its efforts and resources toward cats, exotic monkeys, cows, and other animals. Loyal customers and potential clients responded positively to this addition. The breeders received many orders for animals like Persian cats, Pungnur cows, Marmoset monkeys, and more.

However, this did not align with the other partner's goals. While the company was fine with the sale of cats and dogs, it was not in favor of adding other animals to the mix. The management of this partner company opposed this, leading to a momentary halt in business operations. Both Premium Pet House and BestForPets continued receiving orders for puppies of all kinds. In fact, Premium Pet House logged in a sale of 300 Golden Retrievers in August. Despite the venture's success, the partnership had hit its first roadblock in no time.

The partner opposing the addition of other animals felt that they were spreading themselves too thin. Its management believed in concentrating all focus on the breeding and sale of dogs and cats. It was also open to bringing in international and exotic breeds from all corners of the world. However, it didn't agree with expanding the range of animals beyond a point. This did not stop the first partner from continuing the breeding of other animals, widening the already serious rift.

Apart from differences in the companies' goals, issues also emerged in the realm of finance. While the acquisition and partnership were successful, the new management lacked a solid profit-sharing ratio. The management of both companies had vaguely agreed upon a fixed percentage of the overall net profit being distributed among both players. Once they set the ball rolling and profits started coming in, sharing them was not as seamless as the companies had hoped.

Reportedly, the acquired company believed that it did not get the deserving profit share after entering into the partnership. It was concerned with the potential loss of credibility amongst the shareholders. With the other partner making key decisions and expanding its venture, this player felt sidelined.

Coming to the other side of the conflict, the acquiring company claims to do all the heavy lifting for the partnership. Being the one acquiring the other company, it reportedly fulfilled all its duties with the management doing its best to focus on growth. It also claims that it agreed to share the profits generated from the sale of animals other than kittens and puppies, an idea the other partner was against from the beginning.

Managing an umbrella venture comprising two major dog breeding companies in India is far from simple. The management on both sides did not have control over a few professionals who took advantage of the leniency. Dog breeders from both ends were found making personal deals with clients, maligning the hard-earned reputation of both companies. The blame game reportedly continued as both sides would blame each other for such behaviors.

While these were a few underlying issues building up over time, the immediate issue that reportedly triggered the split dealt with the breeding facility allocation. Both companies have breeding farms across the country, including cities like Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Kolhapur, and many more. After the acquisition, the allocation of breeding farms led to confusion between the two management groups. As per one of the two partners, the contract did not clarify the distribution of breeding farms. The company with fewer breeding spaces again felt left out, believing it received the shorter end of the stick.

The partnership had gone through many more misunderstandings and conflicts that the companies are not willing to talk about. Ultimately, amidst these complications, Premium Pet House and BestForPets called it quits. Both partners believed that the best way to uphold their reputation and continue their operations was to exist separately.

Surprisingly, the decision to end the partnership came out of the blue. Reportedly, neither of the companies' employees had any idea about the management groups going their separate ways. Despite the underlying friction, the dog breeders and other professionals on both sides believed that the partnership would continue for a few more years.

Since the split in management, Premium Pet House and BestForPets are no longer associated with each other. They have gone back to operating as independent entities. Premium Pet House continues breeding and selling animals of all kinds. While its niche lies in selling puppies, it also provides animal lovers with exotic animals from all over the world. BestForPets, on the other hand, maintains its niche in breeding and selling dogs and cats. It has reportedly found its loyal client base again. Both companies are back on track as independent dog breeders after a fairly tumultuous year.

However, the partnership did benefit both companies in many ways. BestForPets now offers doorstep deliveries, a service started by Premium Pet House. Both companies have shifted a large portion of their services online, helping dog lovers become pet parents from the comfort of their homes. Just like Premium Pet House, BestForPets gives their clients multiple options to choose from. Once a puppy or kitten is chosen, the professionals deliver it to the customer's doorstep. Both companies deliver furry friends to all regions across the country. BestForPets acknowledges this contribution and is grateful to Premium Pet House for helping it make its customers' purchases convenient.

On the other hand, BestForPets reportedly assisted Premium Pet House in breeding and selling cats. While the former was already an expert in the domain, the latter recently made the official addition of cats to its portfolio. Both companies have now started breeding and selling cat breeds like Persian, Ragdoll, Himalayan, Siamese, and more. Cat breeding comes with its challenges and BestForPets ensured that its partner aces the process while being 100% ethical. The company's management acknowledges the same, claiming that its partner has contributed greatly to the sale of kittens over the last year.

Despite the fallout, the relationship between the two companies has never turned sour. Shivling Giri, the co-founder and CTO of Premium Pet House, says, "We have no ill will against our former partner. In fact, our relations have only improved since we parted ways. We will always be on good terms with each other and seek each other's assistance whenever needed. Both companies have contributed to the growth of the Indian pet breeding space in general. Our professionals will continue supporting each other to enhance our services and help genuine pet lovers across the country. We hope to remain cordial and continue our separate journeys faithfully."

The management of BestForPets agrees and claims to continue the relations in good faith. It says, "Despite hiccups, our journey with Premium Pet House has been immensely rewarding. Both parties learned quite a lot from each other. We hope this relationship continues despite a split in management. We had gotten together in the first place because of our shared love for pets. As long as we keep loving these furry friends, we will stay connected. BestForPets will always be just one call away if our former partners need any help. Also, if any of our professionals needs any help, we are certain they will not refuse!"

