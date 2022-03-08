POPxo announces their Annual Power Women List 2022, know more about it and the 22 incredible women featured on it!

This Women's Day, POPxo announces its highly anticipated Power Women List 2022. This is the second edition of the annual Power Women List that celebrates remarkable Indian women from different domains whose power moves led to a strong, positive impact.

As the pandemic world was slowly moving from pause to play, reeling and readjusting to the new normal last year, we witnessed incredible women take charge and hustle their way to success. Some won laurels for the country in international sports; some went out of their way to lend a helping hand to those in need, while some took their business to greater heights.

Founded by Priyanka Gill, POPxo is India's largest online community of women that helps them lead their best lives. The POPxo Power Women List 2022 is an extension of that endeavour.

A POPxo Power Woman is someone who's on a mission to make the world a better place. With her mettle, courage and perseverance, she strives to become the best version of herself, on her own terms. Her success story is inspiring and motivates others to write their own.

The POPxo editorial team researched and collated names of 75 women leaders from diverse domains out of which 22 were shortlisted for the POPxo Power Women List 2022. The selection covered key points such as - did they make a #PowerMove in the recent past? Did they have a positive impact on society? Did their power moves establish them as a peer leader? And did they inspire and influence young minds? Our mission was to bring all these trailblazers together and let the world know how they smashed stereotypes, broke barriers and set new benchmarks.

"As the world was coping up with the uncertain aftermath of a pandemic, some phenomenal women were setting examples by demonstrating exceptional courage and conviction. They broke stereotypes and created history through their power moves and set new benchmarks for us. The POPxo Power Women list 2022 is our endeavour to celebrate and share their stories. I am very excited to announce the second edition of the POPxo Power Women List!" - Says Priyanka Gill, Co-Founder, Good Glamm Group and Founder & CEO, POPxo.

The POPxo Power Women List 2022 features -

-Avani Lekhara, Para Shooter-Anjali Bhardwaj, Right To Information Activist-Bhawana Kanth, Fighter Pilot, Indian Air Force-Deepika Padukone, Actor, Producer & Mental Health Advocate-Dr Gagandeep Kang, Scientist & Virologist-Falguni Nayar, Founder & CEO, Nykaa-Gita Gopinath, Deputy Managing Director, IMF-Hardika Shah, Founder & CEO, Kinara Capital-Harnaaz Sandhu, Miss Universe 2021, Actor & Model-Harpreet Chandi, British Sikh Army Officer & Physiotherapist-Kanika Tekriwal, CEO, JetSetGo Aviation Services Pvt Ltd-Malavika Hegde, CEO, Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd Megha Rajagopalan, Award-Winning Journalist-Menaka Guruswamy & Arundhati Katju, Lawyers & LGBTQA+ Activists-Megha Rajagopalan, Award-Winning Journalist-Namita Thapar, Executive Director, Emcure Pharmaceuticals-Prajakta Koli, Actor & Content Creator-PV Sindhu, Badminton Player-Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson, HCL Technologies-Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, Weightlifter -Sirisha Bandla, Aeronautical Engineer-Tashi Yangjom, Mountaineer-Vani Kola, Managing Director, Kalaari

In the POPxo Power Women List 2022, we applaud the grit, determination and excellence of the 22 women who put India on the global stage and revolutionised their industry. It is our privilege to include these phenomenal women on our list. And we celebrate them the way we know best: by telling their story. Each Power Woman has an incredible one. Through in-depth interviews, social media amplification, and videos, we capture it all for our young audience - to inspire and motivate them.

POPxo (launched in 2014) is India's largest online community for women. It was founded by Priyanka Gill in 2014, with the aim to build a content-community-commerce platform for women. It is a safe and empowering space that helps women lead their best lives and to "take it up a POP". POPxo's content across text, video and social media in six languages - English, Hindi, Marathi and Bangla and draws over 50MN-plus users every month across all its platforms. In July 2020, MyGlamm acquired POPxo, making them the largest Content to Community to Commerce platform in India with 1.8 billion monthly impressions and over 200 million monthly engagements across all platforms.

In September 2021, MyGlamm, POPxo and BabyChakra consolidated under one umbrella company - The Good Glamm Group, South Asia's largest DTC beauty conglomerate that brings together innovative and fast-growing beauty and personal care brands, powered by the Group's proprietary digital ecosystem of content and creator assets. Priyanka Gill, Founder & CEO, POPxo is also the Co-Founder of Beauty Unicorn conglomerate Good Glamm Group. Under the G3 umbrella are beauty and personal care brands - MyGlamm, The Moms Co, St. Botanica, Sirona and Organic Harvest as well as content platforms - POPxo, Scoopwhoop and BabyChakra.

Good Glamm Group has invested in the Good Creator Co. formed by the spinning off of its influencer companies - Plixxo, MissMalini, Winkl and Vidooly. Leading brands work with POPxo to reach and engage this key demographic. For them, we act as everything: as an agency that produces great concepts, a content production team that executes the campaign and as a distribution platform that gets user engagement. All of this is backed by data-driven insights into the life and heart of young women in India.

