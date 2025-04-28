Pour Over Coffee Roasters Launches in India, Brewing Global-Standard Coffee with Local Soul

VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 28: A bold new entrant is brewing change in India's coffee culture. Pour Over Coffee Roasters, a next-generation specialty coffee brand founded by certified coffee experts, has officially launched with a mission to bring international-grade coffee experiences to Indian consumers one ethically-sourced cup at a time.

Founded by Ritika Sharma, Umesh Kapoor, and Aditya Sharma (SCA & IBM-certified professionals), Pour Over Coffee Roasters represents a new wave of artisanal coffee, rooted in sustainability, precision roasting, and modern café culture. The brand is already making its presence felt across Delhi NCR, Uttarakhand, Himachal, and Goa, with international expansions in progress in the UAE, Czech Republic, and Germany.

A New Era for Indian Coffee

At the core of Pour Over's philosophy is a commitment to craftsmanship and conscious consumption. The brand exclusively sources 100% Arabica, single-origin beans from high-altitude estates in Chikmagalur and Coorg, using micro-lot roasting and climate-controlled storage to maintain consistency, flavor, and freshness that rival global standards.

"We saw a gap in the Indian market for standardized, world-class coffee experiences," said Aditya Sharma. "Pour Over is our answer a fusion of technical mastery, global methodology, and Indian roots."

Designed for the New-Age Coffee Consumer

Pour Over speaks directly to millennials and Gen Z, delivering inventive, flavor-forward beverages like Cold Brew Lemonade, Spiced Latte, The Bullet, and Vietnamese Signature Blends. Each cup is paired with sparkling water to cleanse the palate, enhancing the sensory experience a nod to global tasting etiquette.

The flagship outlet in Malviya Nagar, South Delhi, features a live roastery and a café-bar concept, merging coffee, culture, and gastronomy. This hybrid model is already attracting attention in high-footfall lifestyle hubs.

Scalable Business Models & Franchise Growth

Pour Over's strategy includes three distinct business models:

- Experiential Café-Bars that merge premium coffee with curated menus

- Dive Bar-Style Cafés with artisanal offerings

- Grab-and-Go Kiosks focused on speed and convenience

With a robust operational playbook and brand support, franchise opportunities are now open across India and abroad, offering scalable models for investors and entrepreneurs.

Built on Sustainability

True to its ethical foundations, Pour Over integrates:

- Biodegradable packaging

- Energy-efficient roasting technology

- Upcycling of spent coffee grounds into fertilizer and skincare products

- Local sourcing to reduce transportation emissions

The company also partners with sustainable estates that prioritize biodiversity and forest conservation, ensuring every cup contributes to a greener future.

For franchise inquiries or more information, visit www.pourovercoffee.in or follow @pourovercoffeeroasters on Instagram.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor