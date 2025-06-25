Power Couple Shobhit and Sweta Agarwal Launch MerchStudio Pvt. Ltd., Earning Trust of Top Brands with Premium Branded Merchandise Solutions

New Delhi [India], June 25: In the dynamic world of branded merchandise and corporate gifting, MerchStudio Pvt. Ltd. has swiftly risen as a trusted partner for some of India's leading enterprises. Founded by visionary entrepreneurs Shobhit and Sweta Agarwal, the company brings a fresh perspective to brand engagement through thoughtfully curated, high-quality merchandise solutions.

Founded in 2023, MerchStudio has already built an impressive client portfolio, including marquee names such as DP World, Apollo Tyres, Nikon, Honda Power, Cinepolis, Studds Accessories, VE Commercial Vehicles (Eicher), Valvoline Cummins, Exide Industries, Nuvoco Vistas, Volvo, TotalEnergies, and many more. This rapid adoption underscores the company’s unwavering commitment to quality, creativity, and client satisfaction.

From Insight to Impact

The idea for MerchStudio was born from a simple yet powerful insight: despite increasing marketing budgets, the merchandise space remained largely underserved, with brands often settling for generic, low-quality products that didn't reflect their identity.

With complementary backgrounds in business strategy and branding, Shobhit and Sweta identified an opportunity to create something unique. They set out to build a company that offers end-to-end creative merchandise solutions — from ideation to execution — with the goal of making every item a meaningful brand touchpoint.

What Sets MerchStudio Apart

MerchStudio is more than just a promotional product supplier — it’s a strategic creative merchandise partner. The company specializes in crafting custom, memorable brand experiences through a wide array of product categories, including tech gadgets, apparel, eco-friendly items, event kits, and premium gifts.

Sweta Agarwal, who leads creative strategy and client engagement with a background in financial management, ensures each product reflects the client's brand ethos. Shobhit Agarwal oversees operations, supply chain, and business development, driving efficiency and scalability. This strong balance of creativity and operational excellence defines the MerchStudio edge.

“Our belief is simple — every brand deserves merchandise that reflects its personality, values, and standards,” says Sweta. “We don't just sell products. We help companies create lasting impressions.”

Trusted by Industry Leaders

In a short span, MerchStudio has delivered impactful merchandise solutions across sectors such as manufacturing, energy, logistics, automotive, and entertainment. Whether it's customized employee uniforms for Apollo Tyres and VE Commercial Vehicles (Eicher), event swag for Cinepolis, or corporate gifting for Nikon, Volvo, and DP World — the company's versatility and responsiveness have won widespread appreciation.

“Working with clients like DP World and Honda Power has challenged us to think bigger, design smarter, and deliver faster,” shares Shobhit. “We're proud to be seen as an extension of their marketing and HR teams.”

The Road Ahead

Looking to the future, MerchStudio plans to scale through a tech-enabled ordering platform, expand its warehousing capabilities, and introduce a proprietary product line under its own brand label in apparel and tech gadgets. The company is also investing in sustainable merchandise solutions, in line with growing demand for eco-conscious alternatives.

In a marketplace where brand visibility, employee engagement, and customer loyalty are more vital than ever, MerchStudio isn't just keeping pace — it's setting the standard.

With a sharp creative vision, strong execution, and a passion for detail, Shobhit and Sweta Agarwal are not just creating merchandise — they're crafting lasting brand moments.

