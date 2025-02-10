"P.P. Jewellers by Pawan Gupta is a Symbol of Tradition & Craftsmanship" - Syed Shahnawaz Hussain at Gurugram Showroom Launch

ATK

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], February 10: P.P. Jewellers by Pawan Gupta, a name synonymous with fine craftsmanship and luxury, has inaugurated its third showroom at JMD Empire Square Mall, Gurugram. The grand opening was graced by Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, who praised the brand's legacy and contribution to the jewellery industry.

"P.P. Jewellers by Pawan Gupta has long been a symbol of tradition and craftsmanship. Their expansion into Gurugram strengthens their presence in the luxury jewellery market. I wish them continued success in setting new benchmarks in fine jewellery," said Syed Shahnawaz Hussain.

A Grand Store Inspired by Royal Elegance

The new showroom offers an exclusive jewellery shopping experience, seamlessly blending heritage with modern sophistication. With intricate carvings, plush interiors, soft lighting, and a regal European-style facade, the store is a masterpiece of opulence. Hand-painted artwork and real gold-plated elements further enhance its grandeur.

Exquisite Collections & Personalized Shopping

The showroom features a diverse range of fine jewellery, including:

Timeless gold & diamond pieces

Exquisite Polki, Kundan, and gemstone designs

A unique highlight is the private consultation service, allowing customers to enjoy a personalized shopping experience in an elegant lounge setting.

Leadership Speaks

Pawan Gupta, Chairman: "This new showroom in Gurugram is a reflection of our commitment to fine jewellery and excellence. We are thrilled to bring our timeless collections closer to our customers."

Piyush Gupta, Director: "The launch of our Gurugram store is a proud milestone. We remain dedicated to exquisite design, unmatched quality, and an unparalleled shopping experience."

Priyanka Agha, CEO: "Expanding into Gurugram allows us to connect with more discerning customers, offering them a luxurious and personalized jewellery experience."

As P.P. Jewellers by Pawan Gupta continues to grow, the new Gurugram showroom stands as a beacon of tradition, luxury, and excellence in fine jewellery.

