Praadis Education launches free Funtopia App for Primary Kids

New Delhi [India], March 31 (/PRAADIS TECHNOLOGIES Inc.): Praadis Education, one of the most loved and appreciated digital education platforms in India for kindergarteners and primary children, has recently launched a new app for kids called 'Funtopia.' This app is colourfully crafted to grab kids' attention immediately. With immersive and engaging content for children in their early years of education, the app comprises 3D augmented reality (3DAR) games, workbooks for practice, teacher videos, and most importantly, it is completely free of cost.

The 'Funtopia' app has been developed examining the needs of young learners. Packed with a range of interactive games, the app gives a fun vibe to these tiny tots as soon as they get their hands on it. With the aim of making learning a fun-filled activity, a collaborative team of expert mators and teachers has produced eye-catching games based on the primary school education curriculum with the purpose of develop children's cognitive, motor, and problem-solving skills.

The 3D augmented reality game is a unique feature served by this app, accomped by digital colouring books to cheer the creative flair in children. Games are devised in a manner that gives children a real-life experience of the concepts they learn in the classroom. For instance, a game on shapes and sizes will enable children to see and interact with 3D shapes in the app. This feature is sure to make learning more exciting and memorable for children.

The 'Funtopia' app also includes worksheets and workbooks for practice. These workbooks are designed to help children revise and reinforce what they have learned in class and practice their writing skills. The workbooks cover all major subjects and topics, viz. math, science, English, and social studies. Teacher videos in simple and lucid language are an added bonus, as children can access them at any time they choose. These videos are created by first-rate teachers for providing children with extra support and guidance. The good news for parents is that 'Funtopia' is absolutely free of cost. This means that children from all backgrounds can access high-quality educational content without any financial burden; all they need is a sound internet connection.

'Funtopia' by Praadis Education is an endeavour to cement the learnings of formative years for primary school children in a colourful and joyful manner. We, at Praadis Education, really do hope you make the most out of it for your child.

