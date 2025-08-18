Pranshi Infra Advisor Pvt. Ltd. Successfully Hosts Independence Day Celebration with Leading Developers

HT Syndication

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 18: Pranshi Infra Advisor Pvt. Ltd. successfully celebrated India's 79th Independence Day with grandeur on August 15, 2025, at The Eliot Hotel & Banquet, Hazipur, Sector 104, Noida. The event brought together some of the country's most renowned real estate developers and industry leaders to honor the spirit of freedom and progress.

The celebration saw the enthusiastic participation of leading developers including Group 108, NBCC, M3M, Global Birth, GYGY, Godrej Properties, ACE, Sobha, and Uniworld. Together with Pranshi Infra Advisor Pvt. Ltd., they joined hands to commemorate India's Independence and reflect on the role of the real estate sector in building a stronger nation.

Speaking on the occasion, Pratap Singh Ahlawat, Managing Director, Pranshi Infra Advisor Pvt. Ltd said, "Independence Day is a reminder of the sacrifices that built our nation and the responsibility we carry to shape its future. At Pranshi, we believe that the real estate industry is not only about creating structures but also about building communities and strengthening the backbone of the country's growth. This celebration was our way of honoring that responsibility with our partners in progress."

The event concluded on a high note with participants expressing pride in being part of an occasion that blended patriotism, industry growth, and collective aspirations for the nation's future.

About Pranshi Infra Advisor Pvt. Ltd.

Pranshi Infra Advisor Pvt. Ltd. is a trusted name in the real estate advisory sector, committed to providing end-to-end solutions to homebuyers, investors, and developers. With a strong focus on transparency, integrity, and customer-centric services, the company has built its reputation as a reliable advisor in India's real estate market. Pranshi works closely with leading developers and stakeholders to deliver value-driven solutions that not only fulfill aspirations but also contribute to the growth of the real estate ecosystem.

