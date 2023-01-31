Prateek Gandhi’s latest track ‘Ishq Lageya’ is heavily reminiscent of 80s and 90s music

New Delhi (India), January 31: After the phenomenal success of his new song ‘Guzarta Hai’ which has crossed 1 million views on YouTube in less than a week, Prateek Gandhi is back with another chart-buster song.

The talented musician, who is popular as the music machine for constantly releasing fresh music and introducing new sounds, has just released his latest track ‘Ishq Lageya’. His relentless genre experimentation led to his composing and singing this brilliant Punjabi track. Sung and composed by Prateek, the music video features Kanika Maan and Aanimesh Sood.

With ‘Ishq Lageya’, Gandhi manages to unearth a vibe that’s simultaneously modern and nostalgic as it reminds you of the 80s and 90s.

Talking about the song, the gifted artist says, “Initially, the track was only on guitar. But the final masterpiece was created to take back the audience to the ’80-’90s generation of love. So eventually we used other musical instruments and visually too brought the essence of old-school music and love. This entire project audio wise took me 20-22 days. Right from recording vocals, recording instruments, finalizing lyrics, producing the track, mixing mastering and with visuals the final product took close to 3 months to achieve what we had expected of it initially.”

Produced by WhiteLight Entertainment and directed by Shabby, the music video was shot in Punjab. The lyrics are written by Lovekush Chaudhary. He adds, “This is the first track of WhiteLight Entertainment. It’s a new label. Surprisingly the first track was supposed to be a Hindi track, but when they came to my studio and asked for one more track and they enjoyed this track. Animesh and I decided to approach Kanika for this song as they both are my good friends, she just agreed to feature in it on hearing it just once. I composed this melody in just 3 days and they immediately announced this would be the first song of their label. The video has come out so beautifully. It’s simple and elegant and sends out the message loud and clear, love is timeless and immortal. My idea is to produce next-gen music while keeping its soul of it intact. Soulful music is pleasing to the ears, which has become rare these days and our generation desperately needs it.”

Prateek possesses a voice that can carry the most weight when the song calls for it and still sound effortless. His music has an emotional depth that sets him apart from most artists in his field. Prateek cannot be defined by a single genre as he often combines various genres to engage his listeners, establishing connections between different disciplines and media. His crackling, infectious sound is like an ethos that’s all his own. His vocal range and emotive soulful voice are both at the core of what makes the music so memorable. He says, “If you look back at all my tracks to date, I have been versatile and do not stick to a particular genre. I am passionate about bringing out the best in whatever I do, and my music speaks about the same.”

Link – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3olrNf41cBc&feature=youtu.be

