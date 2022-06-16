Prayag Clay Products announces revamped website, novel products, and the hiring of a new COO

Prayag Clay Products, a Varanasi-based brick and construction material manufacturing company, announced major technological and administrative changes.

The company announced its plan to unveil a newly-designed website (www.pcpindia.com), which helps users to access information easily on a user-friendly interface. In addition, the company also announced the addition of a novel product line and the hiring of a brand new COO.

The manufacturing industry is growing rapidly across the world, and companies such as Prayag Clay Products have used both technological and administrative strategies to cope with changing market trends. Sustainability, climate change, and increasing costs have often been described as the biggest hurdles that architects and their clients experience during construction projects.

To address these needs and make itself more accessible to a growing clientele, Prayag Clay Products announced the launch of its new website, which places emphasis on accessibility of information and easy browsing of a range of products.

The website revamp announcement was made alongside the introduction of a new product line in terms of blends. Many architects and construction groups prefer blended products for their versatility and durability. Alongside these volley of changes, the company also announced the hiring of its new COO, Petros Avgoustidis, a Greek national who brings a wide range of experience and knowledge with him to the company.

Speaking about his role as the new COO of Prayag Clay Products, Petros Avgoustidis said "I have 22 years of experience in the clay industry, and my job is to contribute my knowledge to help Prayag Clay Products expand globally. They put quality above everything else and that makes my job very easy." Avgoustidis further noted that bringing new products and focusing on expanding PCP's offering will be his focus. The manufacturing industry has seen a rising demand for innovative, aesthetically pleasing, and sustainable construction materials.

Speaking about the company's vision, plans and the reason for onboarding Avgoustidis, Dishaant Badlani, Director - Marketing and Operations, said "At PCP, we believe in bringing world-class products to our global clientele. With a growing focus on diversity in products and changing customer needs, we felt the need to hire Avgoustidis, an experienced and knowledgeable expert in his own right. We are confident that Avgoustidis will serve as a guiding force in his new role as the COO of Prayag Clay Products".

PCP has been in the business of making bricks since 1937, and has consistently expanded its line of products from small to cutting-edge construction materials. Its products have been exported across the world, and meet the stringent standards of the European Union, Australia and New Zealand, the UK, and other high-demand countries.

Prayag Clay Products is a construction material manufacturing company that has been in the business of bringing the best of clay products such as cladding bricks, handmade and wire cut bricks, clay pavers, roofing tiles, etc.

The company has a global clientele and meets some of the most stringent protocols and standards of different countries. In addition to serving Indian market, the company exports its products to the European Union, the UK, Australia, New Zealand, the UAE, etc.

