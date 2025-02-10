New Delhi [India], February 10:Xpedeon's ERP platform* is designed to enhance efficiency, boost productivity, and manage costs effectively by seamlessly integrating digital workflows across Procurement, Inventory, Plant Management, Contract Management, Manufacturing, Payroll, HR, Financial Accounts, Rentals, and Leasing. With its purpose-built capabilities, Xpedeon empowers organizations to achieve streamlined operations and outstanding project performance.

Janak Vakharia has led Xpedeon as Chief Executive Officer since its founding in 1994, transforming the company’s journey from concept to a global ERP solutions provider. His leadership has transitioned Xpedeon from a traditional licensing model to a profitable Cloud/SaaS platform, fostering substantial growth through strategic market expansions and technology advancements.

Janak focuses on scaling Xpedeon's business and operations for global reach. His responsibilities comprehend developing strategic plans for sales and marketing expansion, especially in key regions like the US, EU, and Asia-Pacific. He is dedicated to building a world-class team to drive revenue and brand visibility while overseeing operational and financial metrics to ensure a profitable SaaS model, guiding the company’s growth trajectory. Mr. Janak Vakharia's opinion on the pre-budget is, “As we approach the Union Budget, the construction industry is hopeful for a significant boost in government spending on infrastructure projects and affordable housing, which are critical drivers of economic growth and job creation. Construction ERP providers and industry leaders are advocating for tax incentives and subsidies to encourage the adoption of ERP systems and other digital tools. Such measures can significantly enhance productivity, transparency, and cost efficiency in project management, enabling businesses across the sector to thrive in an increasingly competitive environment.

We further urge the government to focus on policy frameworks that support sustainable construction practices, including incentives for green building initiatives and innovations in energy-efficient technologies. These steps will not only strengthen the sector but also align with India's broader goals of sustainability and digital transformation.”

