Prem Dhiraal- The new Versatile Actor

New Delhi [India], January 2: The Indian music lovers will be able to groove with Prem Dhiraal as the actor has released three songs in just a month with different genres.

The saga of romance - Bas ek dafaa was shot in Jammu and Kashmir giving a chance to the local artist to make an impact in the Bollywood industry.

The song reminded us of the ultimate romance of yester years which unfortunately seems to vanish overtime. The story is the roller coaster ride of emotions, actions and romance.

The next song was released as a New year surprise for his fans. "Tera pyaar lage Zeher" has the ultimate dance beats to play either in the club or just to refresh your mood after a long day. The song was shot in Rajasthan with some amazing cinematic scenes. This song is the perfect example of this generation love.

The actor has surely put some serious efforts for his third song "Mercury sa Badan" shot in Goa. While listening to the song you will surely groove and learn some great moves. The fans of Prem Dhiraal will surely be demanding more from him after he gives them such versatile songs with different taste and emotions. "Mercury Sa Badan" is a song related to the issues today's generation face. Heart-break and finding the true love. However everyone will be able to relate to the story as it's common yet unnoticed fact.

