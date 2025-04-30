Premier Car World Delivers Iconic Yellow Taxis in Kolkata, Preserving Heritage and Creating New Employment Opportunities

PNN

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 30: In a heartfelt tribute to Kolkata's vibrant heritage, Premier Car World Pvt. Ltd., one of West Bengal's leading Maruti Suzuki dealers, has proudly delivered new yellow taxis to the city in the presence of Nusrat Jahan, marking a unique fusion of tradition and modernity.

For decades, Kolkata's classic yellow Ambassador taxis have been more than mere transportationthey have symbolized the soul of the city. Their bold color, timeless design, and cinematic presence have immortalized them in films, postcards, and countless memories. However, due to legal, environmental, and economic changes, these iconic vehicles have been steadily disappearing from the city's landscape.

Determined to preserve this cherished symbol, Premier Car World Pvt. Ltd., in collaboration with Maruti Suzuki India Limited, has reimagined the beloved yellow taxi for a new generation. The newly launched fleet, based on the popular Maruti Suzuki WagonR, brings a modern twist to the classic experienceoffering enhanced fuel efficiency, advanced technology, and greater comfort, all while maintaining the nostalgic charm.

Speaking on the occasion, Ramesh Chandra Agarwal, Managing Director of Premier Car World, said, "Our initiative is about combining tradition with transformation. In the current financial year, we aim to deliver approximately 3,000 vehicles, with further growth anticipated in the coming periods. We aim to revive the spirit of Kolkata's iconic yellow taxi while introducing advanced technologies that make rides safer, greener, and more convenient for both drivers and passengers."

The initiative is also set to generate new employment opportunities for the city's residents. With the addition of new taxis, Premier Car World Pvt. Ltd. is facilitating the creation of jobs for licensed taxi drivers, contributing directly to the local economy.

As India's leading automobile manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki continues to champion innovation and sustainability in mobility solutions. Through initiatives like this, the company reaffirms its commitment to blending heritage with future-ready transportation, helping cities like Kolkata retain their cultural identity while moving towards a cleaner, smarter future.

The first fleet of yellow taxis is now ready to hit the streets under Kolkata's yellow taxi service, inviting citizens and visitors alike to experience the best of both worldsnostalgia and innovation.

