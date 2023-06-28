Premier Solar Powertech, subsidiary of Premier Energies under Joint Venture with Amar Raja Infra Bags a Mega Order Worth USD 130M

NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 28: Premier Energies, India's second largest integrated solar cell and module manufacturer based in Hyderabad, has achieved yet another significant milestone.

The JV of Amara Raja Infra Private Limited and Premier Solar Powertech Pvt. Ltd., a 100 per cent subsidiary of Premier Energies Ltd., has bagged this order valued at USD 130 million from Rural Power Company Ltd. (RPCL) in Bangladesh and will be funded by the EXIM Bank of India. The project spans 326 acres at Madarganj in Jamalpur District and will be completed in the next 18 months. The scope of the contract consists of Engineering, Design, Supply, Installation, and Commissioning of a 100 MW (AC) Solar PV Power Plant.

Premier Energies will provide technical support and supply 140 Mwp of High Efficiency Solar Panels to the project.

Sudhir Reddy Director, Premier Solar Powertech Pvt. Ltd. stated, "This prestigious order solidifies our position as a frontrunner in the renewable energy sector. With our engineering and technical expertise, the company has garnered a reputation for excellence, setting new industry standards."

Chiranjeev Saluja, Managing Director of Premier Energies Ltd. commented, "This achievement is a testament to our integrated capability in providing Solar solutions across the spectrum of Cells, Modules and EPC services of our products and the exceptional talent within our organization. Our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and customer satisfaction has not gone unnoticed, and it is this reputation that has earned us the trust of our valued clients. As we strengthen our international presence, we are delighted to collaborate with the Amar Raja group through this current project of 100 MW (AC) in Bangladesh."

This accomplishment comes on the heels of Premier Energies' recent recognition as a 'Top performer' in PV Evolution Labs (PVEL) 2023 PV module reliability scorecard. The Company's state-of-the-art facility in Hyderabad has a production capacity of 2 GW solar cells and 3 GW solar modules, expanding rapidly, with 1.6 GW under construction. It is equipped with the industry's best automated mono PERC manufacturing line (with a cell efficiency of 23 per cent and above), and is capable of handling upcoming technologies of cells with larger sizes such as G12. It possesses a fully-automated module line, for handling half-cut cells and bifacial modules.

Premier Energies is proud to have been applauded for the sustainable business practices in the field of water treatment and conservation at the 3rd Annual ESG Awards and also been awarded by CII for Best Sustainability Practices. Premier Energies takes great pride in being a Great Place to Work certified company, consistently earning this recognition for two years in a row. These accolades reflect the Company's commitment to delivering products that are built to withstand the test of time, ensuring optimal performance and customer satisfaction.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor