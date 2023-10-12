Premium Pet House, A Team Of Ethical Dog Breeders And Sellers In India, Acquires BestForPets To Encourage Informed Pet Purchases

ATK

New Delhi [India], October 12: India has always been a country that is fond of dogs. A majority of the Indian population has inculcated the habit of feeding stray dogs and nurturing pet dogs like their children. The country is projected to have a population of 31 million pet dogs by the end of 2023, implying that canine love is getting more profound with time. Every year, a large section of society brings home a pet for the first time, while existing pet parents introduce new furry friends to their family members.

Taking note of such love for dogs in the country, Premium Pet House acquires BestForPets to help more and more dog lovers become responsible pet parents. Premium Pet House is a renowned team of ethical dog breeders in India who also sell puppies to their clients. They guide canine lovers in choosing the right puppies and bringing them home. BestForPets is an online portal that recommends pet products and provides current pet prices to site visitors. By acquiring BestForPets, Premium Pet House will expand its sale of puppies by utilizing the reach and credibility of the portal. With the two ventures coming under the same umbrella, existing and future pet parents will obtain all information related to making informed purchases from a centralized platform.

The canine professionals and breeders at Premium Pet House have garnered years of experience in selling puppies to a vast clientele for several years. It targets dog lovers living in tier 1 and 2 Indian cities looking for a variety of Indian and international breeds, including Shih Tzu, Siberian Husky, Labrador, Golden Retriever, German Shepherd, Doberman, Pug, and more. Premium Pet House's breeding farms are also known to conduct regular health checkups of dogs and their puppies to ensure that they are healthy when sold to deserving clients. Along with breeding and selling dogs in India, the organization also offers its services to countries like Nepal, Maldives, and the USA.

BestForPets, the venture acquired by Premium Pet House, is a popular online portal that contains detailed information about pets, their prices, and products pet owners should choose according to their needs and preferences. It allows existing and potential pet parents to compare prices and enhance their experiences as they tend to their little companions. Along with dogs, the portal also provides visitors with information related to cats and birds. With the acquisition by Premium Pet House, BestForPets will also become a platform that showcases puppies for sale in India.

Through the acquisition, Premium Pet House wishes to help its clients make more informed purchases. It also wants its clients to know the services they may be missing out on. Apart from breeding and selling dogs, Premium Pet House also offers kennel and hosteling services to dog owners. Here, trained professionals host, feed, and tend to dogs while their owners are out of town. By acquiring BestForPets, Premium Pet House will now use the reputed portal to spread information regarding these services.

Price has always been a major factor influencing pet purchases in India. People often prepare elaborate budgets and calculate all expenses that accompany the purchase of a pet, especially a dog. Apart from the purchase price of a puppy, several expenses are associated with bringing a furry friend home. It is also common for dog lovers to get disappointed upon realizing that the puppies they want to purchase are beyond their budgetary constraints. Understanding such financial sensitivity in the country, Premium Pet House will use the platform of BestForPets to provide detailed and verified information about the prices associated with all the puppies they breed and sell.

Acting as breeders and sellers of over 40 breeds, Premium Pet House keeps puppy prices as low as possible by eliminating middlemen. By acquiring BestForPets, the organization will inform its target audience about the affordable prices at which they can purchase healthy puppies of multiple breeds. The portal will also be used to help pet parents manage their budgets by giving them estimated costs related to breeding, grooming, training, and making vet visits.

Ultimately, Premium Pet House wants the acquisition to expand its reach and connect with as many canine lovers in the country as possible. Combining its own research and valuable information about the breeds it sells with the existing prowess of BestForPets will help the team of dog breeders in India convey its organization's essence to a wider audience. The new acquisition will also help Premium Pet House prevent its clients from resorting to unreliable information available on the internet.

Shivling Giri, the founder of Premium Pet House, considers the acquisition to be an important step toward giving its audience access to valuable information with a few simple clicks. He says, "The digital age calls for organizations to provide their audience with important data without the need to ransack the internet. With the BestForPets acquisition, we intend to provide our clients with a sea of verified and reliable information in a centralized space. From receiving insights into multiple dog breeds to purchasing healthy puppies with a few simple clicks, we aim at making the buying journeys of dog lovers across the country quicker, simpler, and more rewarding."

