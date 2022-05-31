Presidency University hosts 'INVINCIA 2022'

INVINCIA 2022, the biggest Cultural Fest of Bangalore was organised by Presidency University on May 27-28, 2022. The grand endeavour was a result of the concerted efforts of the entire team of the Department of Student Affairs under the guidance of the Chancellor Nissar Ahmed and the Vice President, Salman Ahmed.

Ashwini Puneeth Kumar, Producer (PRK Productions & PRK Audio) and alumni of Presidency School, RT Nagar, graced the inaugural function and declared the fest open. A special tribute was paid to the Legendary Actor Late Dr Puneeth Rajkumar, whose memories are still cherished and celebrated. The ceremony was attended by all the key officials, staff and students of the University.

INVINCIA 2022 was a culmination of 50+ Group and Individual events, nurturing talents PAN India, with a student registration from over 90 different colleges and universities, more than 2100 external student participation and a mammoth crowd of 20000+ Students. Divine x Gully Gang headlined Day 1 with a spectacular performance. Various artists like Khanzaadi, Loud-silence, Jubilman and others set the mood for the entry of Divine (Gully Gang) Day 2 was inaugurated by Javed Ali and marked the start of a huge variety of competitions in the genres of dance, dramatics, music, and fine arts. EMCTruth and Arjun (DJ Quake) opened the show for the mesmerizing, talented singer Ananya Birla, followed by DJ Dr A, which left the crowd enthralled.

Chancellor, Kauser Nissar presented the Overall Championship of Invincia'22 Award to St. Josephs College, Bangalore while the Runner Up Trophy went to Kristu Jayanti College, Bangalore. More than 20,000 students from across 90 colleges PAN India attended the two-day festivities of INVINCIA 2022.

Commenting on the event, Salman Ahmed, Vice President of Presidency University Bangalore said, "I congratulate the Department of Student Affairs, who with their talent, hard work, passion and imagination, created this magical event. This platform provided them the opportunity to bring out their latent talents and transform their skills into execution, giving them more confidence. We feel proud of our students for having pulled off such a spectacular event. We are excited that our aim of holding the biggest cultural fest in Bangalore, was realised in this overwhelming BLOCKBUSTER response."

This story is provided by NewsVoirwill not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor