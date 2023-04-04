Presto Couture is the Grand Finale Designer for Miss Teen Diva 2022

New Delhi [India], April 4 (/SRV): Presto Couture, Noida-based designer brand, has been chosen as the Grand Finale Designer for Miss Teen Diva 2022. The much-awaited beauty pageant, Miss Teen Diva 2022, is finally happening from April 6th to April 13th in Jaipur. Miss Teen Diva 2022 finale was moved two times due to the Examination of the national finalists.

Glamanand Group onboarded Presto Couture for the Prestigious Miss Teen Diva 2022. Presto Couture Evening gown presentation was highly discussed last year when they designed the evening gowns for Glamanand Supermodel India 2022 as it looked scintillating at the grand finale. Deepak Sharma and his team graced the stage after the evening gown round at Zee Studios, Jaipur.

Presto Couture is the Designer brand by Deepak Sharma. The parent company is known as Yes Designs. Deepak Sharma's signature combines traditional aesthetics with modern design and 3D detailing. Over the years, he has also become known for his drape.

Deepak Sharma, the designer, said, "It is an honour being the only designer for the Grand Finale of India's biggest teen pageant, Miss Teen Diva. The young aspirants will look gorgeous in our collection, and we look forward to bringing high standards of creativity with our designs this year. The collection is designed to keep beauty pageants' demands in our style".

Presto Couture will also be seen dressing the previous queens in its latest Lehengas and Indian wear, and it will be seen in the media for the first time during Miss Teen Diva 2022. Miss Teen Diva 2022 preliminary competition will be held on 12th April, and the Grand Finale will take place on 13th of April at Zee Studios, Jaipur.

Talking to Nikhil Anand, the national director of Miss Teen Diva, he said, "I believe that Presto Couture has been our lucky charm as we could win Miss Eco Teen Pageant last year, and the audience has loved their creativity. Not only this, but they have been in the news for dressing various beauty queens at prestigious international pageants. Their vision matches our taste, and it is always a pleasure working with Deepak Sharma and the entire team of Presto Couture".

