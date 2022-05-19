Price of a 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder increased by Rs 3.5

The price of domestic LPG cylinders has gone up. According to the new rates, prices of domestic LPG cylinders have now crossed Rs 1,000 across the country. Today, the price of domestic LPG cylinder has been increased by Rs 3.50 paise. So, commercial gas cylinder rate has gone up by Rs.8

In the national capital Delhi and the financial capital Mumbai, a 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder will cost Rs 1,003. In the last one year, the domestic LPG cylinder in Delhi has gone up from Rs 809 to Rs 1,003. Today, the price of LPG has reached Rs 1,029 in Kolkata and Rs 1,018.5 in Chennai.

This is the second increase in domestic cylinder prices in just 12 days. Earlier, on May 7, 2022, the prices of domestic LPG cylinders were increased and at that time, the rates of LPG were increased by Rs 50 per cylinder. In addition, domestic gas cylinder rates have been doubled in May. The price of commercial gas cylinders has also been increased by Rs 8.

Domestic LPG cylinder rates in major cities of the country (14.2 kg)

Mumbai: Rs 1002.50 per cylinder

Delhi: Rs 1003 per cylinder

Kolkata: Rs 1029 per cylinder

Chennai: Rs 1018.50 per cylinder

Rates of commercial LPG cylinders in major cities of the country

Mumbai: Rs 2306 per cylinder

Delhi: Rs 2354 per cylinder

Kolkata: Rs 2454 per cylinder

Chennai: Rs 2507 per cylinder