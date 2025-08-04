Private promoter holding falls to 8-Year low, DIIs surge to record high in June 2025 Quarter: Prime database Report

New Delhi [India] August 4 : The shareholding landscape of India Inc. witnessed a significant shift in the June 2025 quarter, with private promoter ownership plunging to an 8-year low while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) surged to an all-time high, according to Primeinfobase, a division of PRIME Database Group.

Private promoter holding in NSE-listed companies fell to 40.58 per cent as on June 30, 2025, down from 40.81 per cent in the previous quarter. This marks the lowest level since September 2017. The drop translated to a net sell value of Rs 54,732 crore.

Over the last three years, private promoter stakes have declined sharply from 45.13 per cent in March 2022 to 40.58 per cent by June 2025.

Of the promoter holdings, Indian promoters now account for 32.56 per cent, down from 36.86 per cent, while foreign promoter stakes have dipped marginally to 8.02 per cent from 8.28 per cent.

Explaining the trend, Pranav Haldea, Managing Director, PRIME Database Group, said, "Promoter selling can be due to a wide variety of reasons such as promoters taking advantage of bullish markets to take money off the table, strategic reasons like debt reduction, legacy planning, philanthropy, investment in other ventures and meeting Minimum Public Shareholding (MPS) requirement as also for personal expenses"

However, the government's stake as promoter saw a modest increase, rising to 9.39 per cent from 9.27 per cent during the same period.

In a contrasting trend, DII ownership reached a record 17.82 per cent at the end of the June quarter, up from 17.62 per cent in March 2025. DIIs collectively invested a net Rs 1.68 lakh crore in the quarter, significantly outpacing Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs), whose ownership fell to a 13-year low of 17.04 per cent despite net inflows of Rs 38,674 crore.

Mutual funds remained a key driver of DII growth, recording a net investment of Rs 1.17 lakh crore. Their stake rose to a historic 10.56 per cent. Insurance companies also contributed with net buys of Rs 8,076 crore, although their overall share dropped to 5.30 per cent.

Notably, in value terms, DIIs now hold Rs 81.06 lakh crore worth of equities, 4.57 per cent more than FIIs, whose holdings stand at Rs 77.51 lakh crore. A decade ago, FIIs held nearly 50 per cent more than DIIs.

"The Indian market's march toward atmanirbharta continues," Haldea said, projecting that mutual funds alone could soon surpass FII holdings, signalling a reduced dependence on global capital flows.

Retail and High Net-worth Individual (HNI) investors' combined share also rose slightly to 9.58 per cent as on March 31, 2025, despite being net sellers to the tune of Rs 21,132 crore.

Among the sectors, DIIs increased allocations the most in Consumer Discretionary, while FIIs raised their exposure in Financial Services. Both groups reduced stakes in FMCG.

