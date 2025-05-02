Private universities are crucial in achieving a 50 per cent gross enrolment ratio by 2035: Chairman, AICTE

New Delhi [India], May 2 : Industry leaders highlighted that India's education system must aim to be among the best in the world by creating a research-based and interdisciplinary academic environment during the Bharat Higher Education Summit (BHES) 2025 hosted by Mahindra University's Internal Quality Assurance Cell and organised by the Confederation of Indian Private Universities (CIPU).

Delivering the inaugural address, Prof (Dr) TG Sitharam, Chairman of All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), said, "With the rapid technological disruption and shifting global dynamics, our higher education institutions bear the profound responsibility of shaping visionary leaders."

He added, "NEP 2020 provides a transformative roadmap, guiding us to shift from rote learning to critical thinking and from silos to multidisciplinary integration. Private universities will play a crucial role in achieving a 50 per cent Gross Enrolment Ratio by 2035."

The summit, themed 'Building Next Generation Leaders in Higher Education,' united over 150 Vice Chancellors and academic leaders from across the nation.

Anand Mahindra, Chancellor of Mahindra University, (through a message that was delivered by Prof (Dr) Medury during his address) said, "Bharat Higher Education Summit 2025 is a significant milestone in our collective journey towards shaping the future for our coming generations. Together, we must pave the way for India to continue thriving in the global knowledge economy and also lead the charge with our innovative and cutting-edge ideas."

He added, "This summit has sparked vital discussions and strengthened partnerships across academia, industry leaders, and policymakers, underscoring its importance in our shared mission to transform India's higher education ecosystem. The way forward is clear; we must nurture curious minds to drive growth and foster global thinkers, trailblazers and fearless leaders."

Throughout the summit, panellists and keynote speakers stressed the necessity of aligning higher education with global standards while also embracing indigenous knowledge systems, digital innovation, and experiential learning.

Welcoming the attendees, Prof (Dr) Yajulu Medury, Chairperson, Southern India Regional Council, CIPU and Vice Chancellor of Mahindra University, said, "BHES 2025 is a collaborative movement to build institutions of excellence through bold leadership, technology integration, and sustainable innovation. Mahindra University is honoured to convene this crucial dialogue on building globally competent and socially conscious future leaders."

In a presidential address, Dr Rahul Karad, Chief Patron, CIPU and Executive President, MIT-World Peace University, Pune, said, "In a vibrant democracy, co-creation is fundamental it begins with people coming together to shape collective progress. As private universities continue to emerge and contribute significantly to the educational landscape, there is a clear need for a unified platform like Confederation of Indian Private Universities (CIPU)."

During the two-day event, industry experts highlighted the significance of student exchange programmes and the need for institutions to work together to enhance credibility and recognition on national and global platforms.

During his keynote address, Prof (Dr) Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman of the Executive Committee, NAAC, and Chairman of NBA, emphasised how institutional innovation and integrity need to be at the heart of accreditation.

A series of panel discussions explored topics like Public-Private Partnership in Research Capacity Building, Leadership Skills for Digital Age, Fostering Entrepreneurial Mindset in academia and Leadership in Research and Innovation.

Eminent speakers from Virginia Tech, IIM Tiruchirappalli, TIFR, ISRO-UoP, BITS Pilani, NICMAR University, Symbiosis IBM Hyderabad, and Sri Sri University enriched the summit with global perspectives.

The summit concluded with a vote of thanks by Prof (Dr) GK Shirude, Honorary Vice President, CIPU. During the event, academicians reiterated the need to sustain the momentum initiated through collaborative action and continued dialogue.

