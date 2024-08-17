Prizma uses cutting edge FDA approved AI technology to predict serious health risks in Advance

VMPL

Jerusalem [Israel], August 17: G Medical Innovations, a cutting-edge mobile health company, proudly announces the appointment of Akash Biomatrix Pvt. Ltd as the exclusive Master Distributor for their flagship product, PRIZMA, in India. This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in the advancement of healthcare technology.

PRIZMA: Revolutionizing Remote Health Monitoring

PRIZMA, an FDA-approved portable device, empowers users with real-time wireless monitoring of critical vital signs, including:

1. ECG (Electrocardiogram): Measures the electrical impulses of the heart, aiding in the diagnosis of abnormal heart rhythms such as Atrial Fibrillation.

2. Blood Pressure: Provides accurate blood pressure readings.

3. Blood Sugar (Glucose): Monitors glucose levels for diabetes management.

4. SPo2 (Oxygen Saturation): Tracks oxygen levels in the blood.

Key Features of PRIZMA:

* Waterproof AI Patches: These small, waterproof patches adhere to the user's chest, transmitting data 24/7 to the PRIZMA device and remote diagnostic centres. No patient cables are required!

* Real-Time Remote Diagnostics: AI-enabled algorithms analyze data, providing early warnings and alerts for impending cardiovascular events.

* User-Friendly: PRIZMA is easy to apply, requires no cell phone pairing.

* Certified Cardiac Technicians: Continuous monitoring by certified cardiac technicians ensures accurate analysis.

* Multi-Channel ECG: PRIZMA's multi-channel extended Holter records every heartbeat, enhancing diagnostic accuracy.

* High Patient Compliance: Comfortable and stress-free monitoring encourages patient adherence.

Saving Lives, One Alert at a Time

By detecting cardiovascular events early, PRIZMA has the potential to save countless lives. The future of remote health monitoring is here, and G Medical Innovations and Akash Biomatrix are at the forefront.

Prizma Care - A Revolutionary Ecosystem for Remote Patient Monitoring

An innovative ecosystem that can monitor patients' vital signs remotely and reliably,detect and notify any abnormalities in heart rate, ECG, blood pressure, Oxygen saturation, or weight and save lives by enabling timely interventions and prevention.

G Medical G Patch

FDA approved Pediatrics and Adults G Patch (AECG) is proven to increase patient comfort and compliance. The "snap, peel, and stick" application enables stress- free monitoring. Its Ultra-compact design and comfortable format increase patient compliance. Worn from 72 hours and up to 14 days It continuously records a 2 or 3-channel ECG.

Potential Market Size of Personal Portable Medical Diagnostics in India

The personal portable medical diagnostics sector in India shows great promise due to health-conscious consumers and technological advancements.

1. Market Size: In 2023, the Indian diagnostics market was valued at $13 billion and is projected to reach $26 billion by 2028.

2. Growth Drivers: Chronic diseases, an aging population, and increased health awareness are driving growth.

3. Forecasts: The Indian diagnostic lab market is predicted to reach $44.92 billion by 2032, with another estimate projecting $20 billion by 2026.

Dr. Yacov Geva, CEO of G Medical Innovations, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration: "Our mission is to transform healthcare through innovative solutions. With Akash Biomatrix's expertise and reach in India, PRIZMA will empower patients and healthcare providers alike."

Niv Geva said: "We, at G Medical Innovations, are extremely excited to market Prizma in the multi Billion Dollar market in South Asia and particularly India."

Dr. Yacov Geva added: "Even if we tap into a small market share in India, It will translate into hundreds of Millions in revenue."

About G Medical Innovations: G Medical Innovations is a next-generation mobile health company that develops and markets clinical and consumer medical-grade health monitoring solutions, offering end-to-end support for e health projects.

For more information, visit G Medical Innovations or PRIZMACare23.

About Akash Biomatrix Pvt. Ltd: Akash Biomatrix Pvt. Ltd, headquartered in Mumbai, India, is a leading healthcare solutions provider committed to improving patient outcomes through cutting-edge technologies.

For media inquiries, please contact: Press Relations Email: info@akashbiomatrix.com, info@globaloneindia.com Mob: +91-9137371062, +91-9359781225

Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice.

Note: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results may vary based on market conditions and regulatory approvals.

