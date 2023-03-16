Process9 launches MoxVoice in 13 Indian languages

New Delhi (India), March 16: Process9, India’s pioneer in language localization technology, has announced the launch of a new product in its Mox suite – MoxVoice, which is a Text-To-Speech (TTS) and Speech-To-Text (STT) API in 13 Indian languages. The release of MoxVoice represents a significant step forward in the application of AI and NLP technology in India.

The voice options of MoxVoice support English, Hindi, Bangla, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Oriya, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu and Assamese, where the English option uses Indian accents for a more localized and user-friendly experience.

The service is available as an API on a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) basis and can be used in a wide range of applications, such as voice searches on websites and apps, voice bots, transcription, accessibility features on websites, and video localization, to name a few. The service also includes features like handling mixed languages to mimic how users actually converse and handle real-life situations. It also allows for customizations, making it a flexible and practical solution for businesses looking to expand their presence in Bharat.

“We are excited to launch MoxVoice, which demonstrates our dedication to using AI and ML to create a more language-inclusive digital world for Indian users,” said Ms. Vidushi Kapoor, Co-founder & CEO of Process9.

The future of the internet in India is Voice, Video, and Vernacular, reported Google recently. Voice has been emerging as the preferred mode of use for new internet users. The platform is seeing major growth of voice queries in India. Furthermore, online video now accounts for 75% of all mobile traffic. And as for vernacular, the majority of internet users today are Indian language users, a number expected to reach 500 million plus in the next two years. 95% of video consumption is in vernacular languages.

About Process9:

Process Nine Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is an Indian B2B language localization technology company that develops AI/ML technologies to simplify and automate digital information access and communication across multiple languages on the internet and mobile. Their focus is on delivering innovative and user-friendly solutions to transform how businesses operate and engage with their customers.

