Producer & Entrepreneur Afsana Kherani all set to release Holi Special Song 'Rangreza' on Yellow Strings Entertainment

Producer Afsana Kherani is bringing another well-known talent to the forefront of the Bollywood music industry with her upcoming release 'Rangreza' this Holi. The song has been sung by Bollywood playback singer Nakash Aziz and is composed by Sanjeev Chaturvedi. The beautiful song features Aadil Khan & Ipsita Bhattacharjee and It is directed by Shone Cameron. The song has been out on the youtube channel of Yellow Strings Entertainment.

Afsana's journey has been challenging, but it has also been fruitful and fulfilling. When you're new, few established actors or celebrities want to collaborate with you. Nonetheless, they were able to collaborate with some of the industry's most established actors, who were gracious enough to accept our offer. She has always wanted to work in the creative field and help other artists and creators. Her understanding of the production house has grown over the years, so She has a vision for things that she wants to carry forward.

Speaking about the song Afsana stated " Our most recent song, "Rangreza," is about celebrating the various colours of life. We want to release it before Holi because it's a Holi song. It's a fun Holi song for people of all ages. Everyone involved in this song has worked hard, from singer Nakash Aziz to lyricist and composer Sanjeev Chaturvedi. It will undoubtedly inspire you to dance and enjoy the festival of colours. If you're making a playlist for Holi, make sure to include this upbeat song."

"My vision is to build an industry ecosystem that is admired and sought after for its professionalism and work quality. I'd like to work with established actors as well as give more opportunities to artists who don't have a godfather in the industry. In the future, I hope to accomplish much more". Afsana added.

"Rangreza" is a peppy number that will tug at the heartstrings of listeners. Nakash Aziz's amazing vocals add a touch of magic to the song, while the lyrics by Sanjeev Chaturvedi beautifully capture the essence of love & fun. The music by Sanjeev-Ajay is melodious and perfectly complements the lyrics.

The video of the song features popular artists Aadil Khan & Ipsita Bhattacharjee. We loved the chemistry between the two it's electrified, and their performance will surely impress the audience.

Afsana Kherani is extremely dedicated and puts in a lot of effort and enthusiasm in her producer duties. This music video is just one of many brilliant endeavours that this promising young woman will undertake in the future.

