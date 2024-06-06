Producer Sanjay Singh's Maiden Production Venture "Shaadi Ke Director-Karan Aur Johar" Slated To Release On 14th June

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 6: When you read "Karan Johar, the Director of Weddings," it might bring to your mind all the films by Karan Johar that revolve around weddings, such as "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai," "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham," and "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani." However, this is not the title of a Karan Johar film; it's the title of an upcoming comedy film being produced by producer Sanjay Singh.

The poster, trailer, and music for this comedy-drama was launched recently in Mumbai.

The film is Written and directed by Singh Saheb (Bablu Singh), the film is set to release in theaters on June 14.

Sanjay Singh hails from a rural area in the Chhapra district of Bihar. He is an MBA in Finance and has worked in the financial market in Delhi. He first came to Mumbai in 2015 and developed an interest in the film industry. He produced several music videos and then met writer-director Singh Saheb (Bablu Singh).

Bablu narrated four stories to him, and he was particularly drawn to ", Shaadi Ke Director-Karan Aur Johar" & deciding to go ahead with above film.

After releasing of this film, Sanjay Singh also has a web series in the pipeline.

The story of the film centers around two individuals, Karan and Johar, who work as wedding videographers in a village in Punjab. Impressed by their work, the villagers suggest they should go to Mumbai to become film directors. With dreams of becoming directors, they move from Punjab to the city of dreams, Mumbai. The film depicts their arduous journey as they face numerous challenges to break into the film industry, highlighting the difficulties outsiders encounter in getting a break, including issues like the casting couch and finding financiers.

Produced under the banner of "India Pride Media and Entertainment," the film features three songs, each set to different situations. The movie was shot in Mumbai.

When asked about the title featuring Karan Johar's name, producer Sanjay Singh explained that the film's story revolves around the two main characters, Karan and Johar.

