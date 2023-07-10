Professional Loan for Chartered Accountants on Bajaj Markets: CAs Can Get up to Rs. 40.5 Lakhs

BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 10: Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, grants chartered accountants access to professional loans of up to Rs. 40.5 Lakhs. With the rate of interest starting at 14% p.a., a professional loan for chartered accountants is affordable and customised for CAs.

To qualify for the loan, the applicant must have a valid licence to practice, be self-employed and work experience of minimum two years. Here is a snapshot of some of the standout features of a professional loan for chartered accountants:

- Smooth and speedy online application process

- Simple eligibility criteria tailored for chartered accountants

- No need for collateral to access financing

- Flexible tenures ranging from 12 to 84 months

- Basic documents needed for loan processing

- No restrictions on usage of funds

CAs can use a professional loan for chartered accountants to scale up their practice, upgrade to better software and cloud computing for greater security, add specialists to their team, set up a new office and more. They can also use the funds to infuse needed working capital to sustain their operations.

To check the eligibility and apply in minutes, all CAs need to do is visit the Bajaj Markets website or download the app. The EMI calculator on the platform also makes repayment planning easy. CAs can also find other credit facilities as well as investment avenues and insurance products on the same platform to address their financial wellness needs seamlessly.

