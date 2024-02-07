Prometheus Unveils Ambitious Expansion Plans; Introduces New E-Waste Recycling Plants in Ranchi, Jaipur, Indore, and Meerut

VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 7: Comprehensive e-waste recycling solutions provider, Prometheus, is set to reinforce its commitment to sustainable and inclusive growth with the establishment of new state-of-the-art e-waste recycling plants in Ranchi, Jaipur, Indore, and Meerut. This expansion comes on the heels of the company's successful operations in Gwalior, Faridabad, and two plants in Bhopal.

Prometheus, founded by Petonic's visionary entrepreneurs Yashraj and Yuvraj Bhardwaj, has secured approvals from the Pollution Control Board, attesting to its capability in handling hazardous and e-waste responsibly. The company utilizes cutting-edge technology for e-waste extraction, employing manual dismantling, segregation, and recycling methods. Notably, Prometheus employs a dry shredding and separating method to extract metals from printed circuit boards, ensuring efficient separation of metals and hazardous content without generating water or dust emissions

Prometheus actively collaborates with leading companies, engaging in contractual procurement and purchasing e-waste from various institutes, organizations, and smaller companies through a B2B model. The company currently works with Haier through a PRO and is in discussions with industry giants like Samsung, Panasonic, Godrej, and LG for annual contracts in 2024.

Yashraj Bhardwaj, Co-Founder, Prometheus E-Waste Recycling Solutions, highlighted the significance of addressing electronic waste in a rapidly digitizing India. He stated, "As a young and digitally transforming nation, it is imperative to acknowledge the escalating issue of electronic waste. Prevention is better than cure, and our initiative aims to contribute to a sustainable future while accommodating the nation's growth. Embracing the concept of a circular economy is crucial to alleviating the mounting pressure on natural resources."

With a target to recycle approximately 5000 metric tonnes of e-waste annually, Prometheus envisions further expansion. The company plans to establish 28 more e-waste recycling plants across the country, with each plant requiring an investment of approximately USD 1 Million. Prometheus is actively engaging with investors to materialize its expansion plans and aims to achieve recycling 1 lakh metric tonnes of e-waste.

Prometheus is steadfast in its commitment to an E-waste free world, offering modern solutions for proper and safe disposal of electronic waste. The company's comprehensive services include nationwide e-waste collection through contractual procurement, followed by sequential segregation, dismantling, and recycling techniques. For Prometheus, your electronics deserve a proper goodbye, and they have comprehensive solutions for all your e-waste problems. For more information, please visit: https://www.prometheusrecycling.com/.

