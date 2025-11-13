Promoter Group Boosts Stake in Paisalo Digital Amidst Strong Q2 FY25 Performance

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 13: Paisalo Digital Limited, a prominent digitally enabled Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) serving the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) and Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) sectors, today announced a significant development regarding its promoter group’s shareholding and released its robust financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. EQUILIBRATED VENTURE CFLOW (P) LTD., a promoter group entity, has acquired an additional 3,94,034 equity shares of Re 1 face value each through open market transactions. This strategic acquisition has increased the promoter group’s total shareholding in Paisalo Digital to an impressive 20.43 percent, representing 18,57,86,480 equity shares. The company’s total equity share capital remains unchanged at 90,95,21,874 equity shares of Re 1 each.

The financial performance for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 underscores a period of substantial growth and operational expansion for Paisalo Digital. The company’s Assets Under Management (AUM) witnessed a healthy year-over-year increase of 20 percent, reaching ₹5,449.40 crore. This growth was fueled by a notable surge in disbursements, which grew by 41 percent year-over-year to ₹1,102.50 crore. Total Income for the quarter rose by 20 percent year-over-year to ₹224 crore, while Net Interest Income (NII) saw a 15 percent year-over-year increase, settling at ₹126.20 crore. These positive financial metrics are complemented by an expanded operational footprint, with the company’s reach extending to 4,380 touchpoints across 22 states and a customer base growing to approximately 13 million, adding nearly 1.8 million new customers during the quarter. Further solidifying its financial structure, Paisalo Digital also saw USD 4 million of its maiden $50 Mn Foreign Currency Convertible Bond (FCCB) converted into share capital.

Paisalo Digital has consistently demonstrated a strong commitment to maintaining a stable and healthy asset quality. For the quarter ending September 30, 2025, Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA) were reported at a low 0.81 percent, with Net Non-Performing Assets (NNPA) standing at 0.65 percent. This robust asset quality is supported by an impressive collection efficiency of 98.4 percent for the quarter. The company’s financial strength is further highlighted by its Capital Adequacy Ratio of 38.2 percent, with a Tier 1 capital ratio of 30.3 percent, significantly exceeding regulatory requirements. The Net Worth also experienced a substantial year-over-year increase of 19 percent, reaching ₹1,679.90 crore. These outcomes reflect Paisalo Digital’s successful strategy of leveraging its digital capabilities and extensive experience to provide sustainable, high-growth lending to the financially excluded segments of India, while rigorously managing asset quality and maintaining strong capital reserves. Paisalo Digital Limited remains dedicated to its mission of simplifying small-ticket income generation loans and becoming a trusted, high-tech, high-touch financial companion for the people of India.

