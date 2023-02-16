Propelld announces scholarship for post-graduate students

Propelld, a Bangalore-based FinTech startup specialising in education lending, today announced a scholarship worth 1 Cr. for 500+ post-graduate students.

Aligning with Propelld's mission to democratise access to education, this initiative provides access to quality education and makes it affordable to needy students. Students who wish to pursue any Post-Graduation programs in the 2023-2024 batch will be eligible to apply for a scholarship of up to 60% of their total fees or a fixed sum of up to INR 200,000 and up to INR 100,000 of additional cash*. All applicants who face financial hardship will also receive up to 10 Lakhs to finance their fees through credit lines

Eligibility

- Student of any Indian University- Post-Graduation candidates enrolling in 2023-24 Batch

How to apply?

- Register before 5th March using the link scholarship.propelld.com- Enter your personal and academic details - Upload the required Document Proofs

Speaking about the initiative, Bibhu Prasad Das, Co-founder of Propelld, said, "Propelld wants to solve the problem of financing for students looking to pursue their ambitions through an education degree. To do that we take a forward positive approach of looking at students through the lens of their academic history and taking a bet on whether they would be able to do justice to the course they are pursuing. With this scholarship initiative, we would like to fulfil the dreams of deserving students who wish to pursue their education."

Propelld is a Bangalore-based FinTech startup specializing in lending in the Education segment backed by Westbridge Capital, Stellaris Ventures and India Quotient. Founded by IIT and IIM alumni, the core team consists of experienced professionals from the banking and finance Industry and consumer fintech startups like Bajaj FinServ, PayU, Kotak and Edelweiss. We work with 1000+ educational Institutes across edTech, K12, Universities and Schools. With an annual disbursal run rate of INR 1200 Crores and NPAs below 1%, Propelld is one of the best-managed & quickest growing loan portfolios. Propelld has managed to achieve the above business fundamentals and yet remains profitable.

Address: 1st Floor, No: 1614/1615, Enzyme 7th cross, 19th Main Rd, 1st Sector, HSR Layout, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560102

