ProventusHR's LEAP bags the Gold at the Brandon Hall Group's HCM Excellence Awards

LEAP, ProventusHR's flagship leadership development, has been awarded the prestigious Gold award in the Excellence in Leadership Development 2022 category at the Brandon Hall Group's annual HCM Excellence Awards. ProventusHR has achieved this feat through a tough fight among thousands of national and international applicants, only 20 per cent of all nominees make the cut. In fact, ProventusHR has proved its excellence in developing and deploying programs, strategies, modalities, processes, systems, and tools for measurable and impactful business results.

In addition, the firm worked in collaboration with the REA India team (PropTiger.com, Housing.com and Makaan.com), India's only full-stack real estate technology platform, to develop and execute the LEAP (Leadership Excellence through Awareness and Practice) programme for over 60 of its leaders all over India.

is a one-of-its-kind leadership advisory firm working in the Leadership Development, Leadership Coaching, and People Process Advisory space to train the leaders of tomorrow. The firm leverages Coaching, Experiential Learning Methodologies, and Facilitation to yield a strong leadership team that can drive an organization towards success. In recent times, ProventusHR has facilitated leadership interventions with some of the leading corporations in India. Some of these corporations are TATA Consulting Services, Blue Star Ltd., Credit Suisse India, DDB Mudra Group, GEP Worldwide, Indorama Eleme Petrochemicals, and Technip GBS, amongst others.

The brain behind ProventusHR is RK (Rama Krishna) - a Certified Master Coach (MCC) with more than 25 years of experience in HR Leadership, OD, HR Consulting, Facilitation, Leadership Coaching, and Change Management. He said, "This is a very proud moment for us as our hard work has been recognized in front of the world. Leadership Excellence through Awareness & Practice (LEAP) is developed on a belief that leadership is a skill that needs to be purposefully practiced. This is the only way to get better at it. In addition, our facilitators and coaches successfully transform the mindset of an individual during this developmental journey to assist them in performing in headship roles within an organization efficiently."

Established in 2016, ProventusHR believes that people learn best through experiences. Moreover, people can make the best out of themselves through exploring, creating, connecting, and interacting with the world and each other.

The firm utilizes a unique learning approach to incorporate learning andragogy with advanced facilitation tools and techniques such as simulations & their own unique experiential methodology REEL|Life (Movies based learning) to unleash human potential. ProventusHR's training and consultation help budding leaders internalize leadership theories and their practical implementation.

ProventusHR's LEAP brings the best of #ExperienceLearning and Leadership Coaching to bring about deliberate and sustainable change in leadership behavior.

