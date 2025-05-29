Public-private partnerships instrumental in ensuring preventive healthcare, says Union Minister Nadda

New Delhi [India], May 29 : Public-private partnerships can be instrumental in ensuring that early detection and preventive healthcare reach every corner of the country, the Union Health Minister JP Nadda said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi on the sidelines of the Confederation Of Indian Industry (CII) Annual Business Summit-2025, Nadda emphasised the pivotal role of the private sector in driving India's healthcare, seeking the private sector to innovate in AI and tech-based innovations to enable mass screenings and telemedicine throughout the healthcare ecosystem.

"Health transformation doesn't happen overnight," the Union Minister said stressing on the need to strategise to build systems that will serve future generations.

In his address to the CII summit, Nadda, emphasised the theme "Building Trust- India First" and called for a unified national effort to strengthen healthcare systems aligned with India's 2047 development roadmap.

He underlining the government's unwavering commitment to healthcare reforms, innovation and accessibility, with a compelling vision for a healthier, more inclusive India, .

The Union Minister lauded the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) for prioritising healthcare in its growth agenda and fostering dialogue among policymakers, industry leaders and key stakeholders.

"Such engagements are critical to nation-building and positioning India as a global leader in health innovation," the minister said.

Further, Nadda called for a more humane, responsive and time-bound regulatory environment, especially in the functioning of key bodies.

"While we must uphold the highest standards of quality and safety, we must also avoid unnecessary delays, red tape must not become a barrier to timely progress," the Union Minister said.

India's rise as a hub for pharmaceuticals and medical devices was spotlighted, with the Minister citing India's ability to meet global demand especially during the COVID-19 pandemic as evidence of its growing stature.

"We moved from being dependent to becoming the dependable," he said.

Nadda reiterated the government's commitment to a citizen-first approach, built on innovation, collaboration and compassion. He called on the industry and all stakeholders to contribute to making India a global benchmark in healthcare by 2047.

