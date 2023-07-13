Pullman New Delhi Aerocity and GoodDot come together for a uniquely delicious plant based culinary experience

Published: July 13, 2023

New Delhi (India), July 13: In today’s conversations on sustainability and carbon footprints, plant and alternative proteins have become ...

New Delhi (India), July 13: In today’s conversations on sustainability and carbon footprints, plant and alternative proteins have become an important part of the conversation. Leading the way towards a greener and more sustainable future, Pullman New Delhi Aerocity has joined forces with GoodDot to introduce a Plant Protein menu at Cafe Pluck that hopes to educate diners that plant protein is not just sustainable but also absolutely delicious with a range of delightful dishes. 

With dishes like  Romaine Caesar salad with plant chicken tikka or savour the Thai Larb Gai, a traditional Laos salad featuring plant protein chicken, toasted rice, chilli, lime, and mint, the menu aims to appeal to not just vegans. The Café Pluck Club sandwich with peri-peri plant-based chicken and plant-based egg and the Sicilian Plant based Chicken Spaghetti with artichokes, olives, white wine, basil, chilli, garlic, and tomatoes make for lip-smacking fare. Those with a sweet tooth can also rejoice with the Mango Falooda and the Plant-Based Hot Chocolate Brownie

Plant protein is definitely here to stay as a part of future nutrition and diet conversations. They are additionally a rich source of fibre, even as they are a lot more sustainable than traditional meat sources. The festival is on till the 16th of July at Café Pluck, Pullman New Delhi Aerocity and is a delicious way to embrace a sustainable future with a showcase of the endless possibilities of the cuisine.

